HomeGamingWordle Answer Today, December 4: Puzzle 1629 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today, December 4: Puzzle 1629 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 4 is here. Check out today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle easily and keep your daily winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Thursday, December 4, to a fresh puzzle that many players found charming and fun to solve. The clues pointed toward something colourful and beautiful, and people who love flowers got a big hint today. If you tried many guesses and still didn’t get it, don’t worry, we have the full hints, answer, and meaning written in easy words below.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 4)

Here are the clues that were shared for today’s Wordle:

  • It’s a flower.
  • The word begins with T.
  • It ends with P.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • If you start with the word “poult”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues made the puzzle fair and fun. Players who paid close attention to the starting word hint were able to narrow down the answer quickly.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for December 4 is: TULIP.

If you solved it by yourself, that’s great! Even if you needed the hints, you still played well. Wordle is not about speed; it is about thinking and enjoying the game every day.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

A tulip is a flower that grows from a bulb and usually blooms in spring. Tulips come in many colours, but red ones are the most popular. The flower looks a little like a lily and is loved around the world for its simple, pretty look. Tulips are also known as a symbol of the Netherlands.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a five-letter guessing game where you get six chances to find the answer.

  • Green = correct letter in the correct position
  • Yellow = correct letter in the wrong position
  • Grey = the letter is not in today’s word

By using these clues wisely, your next guess becomes better and closer to the final answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 3 was: HASTE.
 Wordle is a fun way to start the day and sharpen your mind. Every puzzle teaches you something new about words and thinking. Keep playing daily, trust your guesses, and tomorrow might be your best score yet.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
