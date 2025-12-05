Wordle Answer Today, December 5: Puzzle 1630 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players welcomed this Friday, December 5, with a puzzle that looked easy at first but turned out to be a little tricky. The clues pointed to a word that describes a position. If today’s Wordle confused you or slowed down your streak, don’t worry, everything you need to know is explained below in very simple words.

Wordle Hints & Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 5)

Here are the hints players used to solve today’s puzzle:

It’s similar to “between.”

The word begins with A .

The word ends with G .

The word has 2 vowels .

All five letters are unique.

If you use “mangy” as your starting word, then four letters turn yellow.

These clues helped players narrow the guessing options. Even if the answer didn’t come instantly, the hints made it easier to move in the right direction without spoiling the game.

Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 5 is: AMONG.

If you solved it without help, nice work! If you needed clues, that’s completely okay, every day is a new chance to learn and improve your Wordle skills.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“Among” describes position. It is used when something or someone is in the middle of others or surrounded by others. For example, “There’s a cat among the dogs” means the cat is inside the group of dogs. “Aliens walk among us” means aliens are in our midst. The word is simple but very commonly used in both casual and serious sentences.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a word-guessing game where you have six tries to find a five-letter answer.

Green tile = right letter in the right position.

Yellow tile = right letter but in the wrong position.

Grey tile = letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to tile colours and avoiding repeated mistakes, you get closer to the answer with each try. That’s what makes Wordle exciting and challenging at the same time.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 4 was: TULIP.

Wordle is best enjoyed when you play with patience and have fun with every puzzle. Some days are simple, some are tricky, but each day brings a fresh chance to get better. Stay curious and keep solving, tomorrow might be your easiest one yet!