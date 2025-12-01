Wordle Answer Today, December 1: Puzzle 1626 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started this Sunday, December 1, with a puzzle that confused many players right from the first try. Today’s hints pointed toward a word related to getting rid of chemicals, and that made some guesses tougher.

If today’s game felt hard, don’t worry. Below you can read the clues, the answer, and the meaning in super simple language.

Wordle Hints & Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 1)

Here are the clues that helped players reach today’s answer:

This verb “drains chemicals.”

The word begins with L.

The word ends with H.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

If you type “aches” as your first guess, four letters turn yellow.

These hints pointed players in the right direction without spoiling the word. Even though the puzzle looked confusing, the clues gave a clear path to the final solution if read carefully.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for December 1 is: LEACH.

If you solved it without help, great job! If not, no pressure, every Wordle player has days when they need hints.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“To leach” means to remove or drain chemicals, minerals, or salt from something. It is often used for liquids such as water to make them safe. For example, tap water can be leached to take out unwanted chemicals. It is important not to confuse “leach” with “leech,” which is a parasitic worm.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a five-letter word game where players get six tries to find the correct word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

Green = correct letter in the correct spot

Yellow = correct letter in the wrong spot

Grey = letter is not in the word

Using these colours smartly helps reduce wrong guesses and brings you closer to the answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 30 was: MUGGY.

Wordle keeps your brain sharp and gives you a fresh little challenge every single day. Whether you solve it fast or slowly, the fun lies in trying. Tomorrow could be the day you guess the word on your very first try!