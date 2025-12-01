The Wordle answer for December 1 is LEACH. This word relates to draining chemicals.
Wordle Answer Today, December 1: Puzzle 1626 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for December 1 is here. Check out today’s simple hints, clues, and meaning to understand the puzzle better and keep your winning streak going strong.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started this Sunday, December 1, with a puzzle that confused many players right from the first try. Today’s hints pointed toward a word related to getting rid of chemicals, and that made some guesses tougher.
If today’s game felt hard, don’t worry. Below you can read the clues, the answer, and the meaning in super simple language.
Wordle Hints & Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 1)
Here are the clues that helped players reach today’s answer:
- This verb “drains chemicals.”
- The word begins with L.
- The word ends with H.
- The word has 2 vowels.
- All five letters are unique.
- If you type “aches” as your first guess, four letters turn yellow.
These hints pointed players in the right direction without spoiling the word. Even though the puzzle looked confusing, the clues gave a clear path to the final solution if read carefully.
Wordle Answer Today
The Wordle answer for December 1 is: LEACH.
If you solved it without help, great job! If not, no pressure, every Wordle player has days when they need hints.
Meaning Of Today’s Word
“To leach” means to remove or drain chemicals, minerals, or salt from something. It is often used for liquids such as water to make them safe. For example, tap water can be leached to take out unwanted chemicals. It is important not to confuse “leach” with “leech,” which is a parasitic worm.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is a five-letter word game where players get six tries to find the correct word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:
- Green = correct letter in the correct spot
- Yellow = correct letter in the wrong spot
- Grey = letter is not in the word
Using these colours smartly helps reduce wrong guesses and brings you closer to the answer.
Yesterday’s Wordle Answer
The Wordle answer for November 30 was: MUGGY.
Wordle keeps your brain sharp and gives you a fresh little challenge every single day. Whether you solve it fast or slowly, the fun lies in trying. Tomorrow could be the day you guess the word on your very first try!
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Wordle answer for December 1?
What does the word 'leach' mean?
To leach means to remove or drain chemicals, minerals, or salt from something, often to make liquids safe.
What are the clues for today's Wordle puzzle?
The clues for the December 1 puzzle are: it's a verb that 'drains chemicals,' starts with L, ends with H, has two vowels, and all letters are unique.