Wordle Answer Today, November 27: Puzzle #1622 Confused You? Check Hints, Clues, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced a new challenge this Wednesday, November 27. Today’s puzzle pointed toward something connected to money transfer, and many people found it easier once they understood the main hint. If you are stuck or unsure, don’t worry, the clues, answer, and meaning are all explained below in very simple words.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 27)

These were the hints shared for today’s Wordle:

Think of a bank transfer.

The word begins with R .

It ends with T .

The word has 2 vowels .

There are 5 unique letters in the word.

If you try the starting word “smite”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped many players narrow down the right guess while keeping the puzzle exciting. Even if today’s word was challenging at first, these hints made the direction much clearer.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for November 27 is: REMIT.

Well done if you found it on your own! And even if you needed a bit of help, that still counts. Wordle is all about having fun and improving your guessing skills every single day.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“To remit” mainly means to send money to another person or organisation, often as a payment, gift, or transfer. The word also has other meanings in different situations. For example, a punishment or sentence can be “remitted,” which means it is cancelled. In another use, “to remit” can mean to refer a matter to another authority to decide.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple five-letter puzzle where you get six tries to guess the hidden word. After every guess:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.

Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.



Watching the colours change helps you remove wrong guesses and move closer to the correct word.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 26 was: HOVER.

Wordle brings a new word every day, and every puzzle helps build better thinking and guessing skills. Keep playing daily to sharpen your mind and enjoy the small victory that comes with solving the word. Tomorrow could be your best score yet.