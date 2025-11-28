The Wordle answer for November 28 is COLIC. This word is linked to stomach pain.
Wordle Answer Today, November 28: Puzzle #1623 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for November 28 is here. Check today’s simple clues, meaning, and full explanation to help you solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their Thursday, November 28, with a puzzle that felt a little tricky and unusual. The clues pointed toward a word linked to stomach pain, which made many players curious and confused. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, don’t stress. You’ll find every hint, the answer, and the meaning explained clearly below.
Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 28)
Here are the clues shared for today’s Wordle:
- “My stomach hurts!”
- The word begins with C.
- It ends with C.
- The word has 2 vowels.
- The word has 4 unique letters.
- If you try the starting word “oculi”, then four letters will turn yellow.
These clues helped players narrow down the options, even though the unusual spelling made today’s word harder than normal.
Wordle Answer Today
The Wordle answer for November 28 is: COLIC.
If you solved it on your own, great job! And if you needed the clues, that is completely okay — Wordle is meant to be fun, not stressful
Meaning Of Today’s Word
Colic refers to strong stomach pain. It can happen due to kidney stones, gallstones, or a blockage inside the intestines. In the case of babies, colic means nonstop crying without a clear reason. Both forms of colic are uncomfortable and not pleasant to experience.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is a guessing game where you must find a five-letter word in six tries.
- Green = right letter in the right spot
- Yellow = right letter in the wrong spot
- Grey = letter is not in the word
Use the colour clues after every guess to get closer to the correct word.
Yesterday’s Wordle Answer
The Wordle answer for November 27 was: REMIT.
Wordle gives you a fresh five-letter puzzle every single day, and each game helps sharpen your mind. Keep practising, enjoy the hints, and don’t worry if you miss a day; tomorrow brings a brand-new chance to continue your streak.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Wordle answer for November 28?
What does the word 'colic' mean?
Colic refers to strong stomach pain, which can be caused by various medical issues. In babies, it signifies nonstop crying without an obvious reason.
What are the clues for today's Wordle puzzle?
The clues are: the word starts and ends with C, has 2 vowels, 4 unique letters, and relates to stomach pain.