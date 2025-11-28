Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today, November 28: Puzzle #1623 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today, November 28: Puzzle #1623 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 28 is here. Check today’s simple clues, meaning, and full explanation to help you solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their Thursday, November 28, with a puzzle that felt a little tricky and unusual. The clues pointed toward a word linked to stomach pain, which made many players curious and confused. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, don’t stress. You’ll find every hint, the answer, and the meaning explained clearly below.

Wordle Hints And Clues For Today’s Puzzle (November 28)

Here are the clues shared for today’s Wordle:

  • “My stomach hurts!”
  • The word begins with C.
  • It ends with C.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • The word has 4 unique letters.
  • If you try the starting word “oculi”, then four letters will turn yellow.

These clues helped players narrow down the options, even though the unusual spelling made today’s word harder than normal.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for November 28 is: COLIC.

If you solved it on your own, great job! And if you needed the clues, that is completely okay — Wordle is meant to be fun, not stressful

Meaning Of Today’s Word

Colic refers to strong stomach pain. It can happen due to kidney stones, gallstones, or a blockage inside the intestines. In the case of babies, colic means nonstop crying without a clear reason. Both forms of colic are uncomfortable and not pleasant to experience.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a guessing game where you must find a five-letter word in six tries.

  • Green = right letter in the right spot
  • Yellow = right letter in the wrong spot
  • Grey = letter is not in the word

Use the colour clues after every guess to get closer to the correct word.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for November 27 was: REMIT.

Wordle gives you a fresh five-letter puzzle every single day, and each game helps sharpen your mind. Keep practising, enjoy the hints, and don’t worry if you miss a day; tomorrow brings a brand-new chance to continue your streak.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for November 28?

The Wordle answer for November 28 is COLIC. This word is linked to stomach pain.

What does the word 'colic' mean?

Colic refers to strong stomach pain, which can be caused by various medical issues. In babies, it signifies nonstop crying without an obvious reason.

What are the clues for today's Wordle puzzle?

The clues are: the word starts and ends with C, has 2 vowels, 4 unique letters, and relates to stomach pain.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget