Wordle Answer Today (August 29): Did You Guess Today's Tricky Five-Letter Word? Here Are Clues

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: For Wordle fans around the world, Friday’s puzzle offered another brain-teasing challenge. The popular online game once again left many scratching their heads while others proudly maintained their winning streak. If you’ve been struggling with today’s puzzle, here’s a look at the hints that were shared — and of course, the final answer.

The Daily Wordle Challenge

Every day, Wordle sets players on a mission to uncover a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. The rules are simple, but the guessing game is far from easy. After each try, players get colour-coded clues: green letters signal a correct placement, yellow indicates the letter is present but misplaced, while grey rules out the letter completely.

The challenge for August 29 proved especially tricky because it relied on an uncommon word that doesn’t appear in everyday conversation. Many players searched for clues to avoid breaking their streak, which is often as satisfying to preserve as finding the word itself.

Hints That Narrowed It Down

To make things easier, Wordle enthusiasts were given a set of hints to work with. According to the clues, the word was “similar to a transplant,” began with the letter G, and ended with the letter T. It also contained only one vowel, had no repeated letters, and included five unique characters.

Those who tried the suggested starting word “after” discovered that four letters lit up yellow, a major step toward cracking the code. For some, this was enough to figure out the puzzle. For others, the final reveal was the only way out.

The Wordle Answer for August 29

And the solution? Today’s winning word was GRAFT.

A graft has more than one meaning. Medically, it is a transplant of tissue, such as skin or bone, to replace what has been damaged. In horticulture, grafting involves attaching a bud or shoot from one plant to the rootstock of another, encouraging new growth.

Congratulations to those who managed to solve it without help. For everyone else, there’s always tomorrow’s Wordle waiting with another twist.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
