Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 28): Today's Secret Word Frustrating You? Don't Worry, Use Our Tips To Solve

Wordle Answer Today (August 28): Today's Secret Word Frustrating You? Don't Worry, Use Our Tips To Solve

For the uninitiated, Wordle has one simple goal: find the hidden five-letter word within six guesses.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logging in on Thursday, August 28, were greeted with a challenge that had many second-guessing themselves. The popular five-letter puzzle once again tested vocabulary, patience, and strategy. This time, players had to carefully sift through the hints to arrive at the elusive solution. With only six attempts allowed, preserving a long-running streak meant every guess counted.

How Wordle Works

For the uninitiated, Wordle has one simple goal: find the hidden five-letter word within six guesses. Each attempt reveals valuable feedback. Letters appearing in the correct position turn green, while those present but misplaced appear yellow. Grey tiles, meanwhile, show letters that don’t belong at all. This colour-coded system may sound straightforward, but as seasoned players know, even one wrong move can derail an otherwise strong game.

Hints That Narrowed Down the Hunt

To help navigate Thursday’s puzzle, a set of hints guided players toward the solution. The first clue pointed to a verb, one that “can turn one into two.” That was a key nudge toward the answer’s meaning. The word also began with the letter S and ended with T. It contained just one vowel and no repeating letters, making it a rare and compact choice among Wordle’s possibilities.

Players using the starter word “clips” had a big advantage, as four letters lit up yellow on the first attempt. From there, it was all about rearranging and narrowing down possibilities to lock in the winning guess.

Wordle Answer Today 

So, what was the solution that stumped and then delighted Wordle fans on August 28? The answer was SPLIT.

The word perfectly fit all the given clues: a five-letter verb, one that signifies dividing something into two or more parts.

Those who arrived at “split” within six tries kept their streaks alive, while others may have learned a hard lesson in the importance of strategic starting words. Regardless of the path taken, today’s Wordle proved once again why the game continues to be a global obsession, equal parts simple and devilishly clever.

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
Television
Ektaa Kapoor & Balaji Telefilms Warn Against Fake Casting Calls, Clarify No Link With Fraud Accounts
Fraud Alert! Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Warns Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Agents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget