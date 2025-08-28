Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logging in on Thursday, August 28, were greeted with a challenge that had many second-guessing themselves. The popular five-letter puzzle once again tested vocabulary, patience, and strategy. This time, players had to carefully sift through the hints to arrive at the elusive solution. With only six attempts allowed, preserving a long-running streak meant every guess counted.

How Wordle Works

For the uninitiated, Wordle has one simple goal: find the hidden five-letter word within six guesses. Each attempt reveals valuable feedback. Letters appearing in the correct position turn green, while those present but misplaced appear yellow. Grey tiles, meanwhile, show letters that don’t belong at all. This colour-coded system may sound straightforward, but as seasoned players know, even one wrong move can derail an otherwise strong game.

Hints That Narrowed Down the Hunt

To help navigate Thursday’s puzzle, a set of hints guided players toward the solution. The first clue pointed to a verb, one that “can turn one into two.” That was a key nudge toward the answer’s meaning. The word also began with the letter S and ended with T. It contained just one vowel and no repeating letters, making it a rare and compact choice among Wordle’s possibilities.

Players using the starter word “clips” had a big advantage, as four letters lit up yellow on the first attempt. From there, it was all about rearranging and narrowing down possibilities to lock in the winning guess.

Wordle Answer Today

So, what was the solution that stumped and then delighted Wordle fans on August 28? The answer was SPLIT.

The word perfectly fit all the given clues: a five-letter verb, one that signifies dividing something into two or more parts.

Those who arrived at “split” within six tries kept their streaks alive, while others may have learned a hard lesson in the importance of strategic starting words. Regardless of the path taken, today’s Wordle proved once again why the game continues to be a global obsession, equal parts simple and devilishly clever.