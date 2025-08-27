Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 27): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues & Solution To Guide Your Way

Wordle Answer Today (August 27): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues & Solution To Guide Your Way

Wordle thrives on its deceptively simple rules. Players are given six tries to guess the word of the day.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Fans of Wordle woke up on Wednesday, August 27, to face puzzle number 1530. And as always, the challenge was the same: guess a tricky five-letter word in just six attempts. While some players cracked it in no time, others needed a little nudge before finally hitting the jackpot. If you are still scratching your head, here’s a breakdown of the clues — and yes, the final answer is right here too.

How Wordle Keeps Players Hooked

The addictive puzzle game thrives on its deceptively simple rules. Players are given six tries to guess the word of the day. With each attempt, the tiles on screen change colour — green means the letter is in the right place, yellow means it’s part of the word but in a different spot, and grey indicates it doesn’t belong at all. This system of elimination keeps the game both frustrating and rewarding in equal measure, pushing millions of players to return daily to maintain their win streaks.

The Clues That Led to the Answer

To help those stuck on today’s puzzle, a few helpful hints pointed the way. The mystery word began with the letter T and ended with R. It had exactly two vowels and contained no repeating letters.

One more hint made it easier: if you tried the starting word “store,” four of the letters lit up yellow. Another nudge was a thematic clue: “Think of a tall building.” By this point, many players had started connecting the dots.

The Answer to Wordle #1530

And now for the reveal. The Wordle for August 27 was TOWER.

Players who managed to guess it in fewer attempts celebrated yet another victory, while others were relieved not to lose their precious streak. A tower, by definition, is a tall structure, often slender and rising above its surroundings — a word that fits perfectly with the clue provided.

Whether you got it right on the first try or stumbled your way through all six guesses, today’s Wordle proved once again why this game continues to captivate puzzle lovers across the globe.

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India Double To 50%: Here's What It Means For Trade, Jobs, And The Economy
Trump's Secondary Tariffs Kick In, Here's What the 50% Duty Means For Jobs, Trade, And Indian Economy
Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Science
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget