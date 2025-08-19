Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (August 19): Unable To Solve? Easy Tips & Clues to Help You Out

Wordle Answer Today (August 19): Unable To Solve? Easy Tips & Clues to Help You Out

Part of Wordle’s enduring charm lies in its simplicity mixed with unpredictability. Even seasoned players can be tripped up by uncommon vowels.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle enthusiasts logging in on Tuesday, August 19, were greeted with a particularly stubborn puzzle. For many, the popular five-letter guessing game proved harder than usual, pushing some players to seek out hints to safeguard their streaks. The game, which gives players six chances to find the correct word, has become a global daily ritual. Each attempt provides colour-coded clues: green for correct placement, yellow for the right letter in the wrong spot, and grey for letters not in the word at all.

Those stuck on today’s challenge found that the puzzle carried several tricky features. Players were told that the word starts with R and ends with Y, immediately shrinking the pool of possible guesses. Adding to the challenge, the word contained only one vowel and no repeated letters, which made it harder to stumble upon by chance. For anyone using the starting word “sword,” four of the letters would light up yellow, helpful, but not quite enough to crack it instantly.

The additional clue provided described the solution as something “rough and chaotic,” nudging players toward the right track.

Wordle Answer Today Revealed (August 19)

For those who resisted peeking until the very end, the official solution for Wordle puzzle number 1522 was finally disclosed: ROWDY.

The word carries meanings such as noisy, disorderly, wild, and boisterous, perfectly in line with the clue provided earlier. Players who managed to figure it out on their own celebrated keeping their winning streak intact, while those who relied on the hints still breathed a sigh of relief once the puzzle was solved.

Why Wordle Still Hooks Players Daily

Part of Wordle’s enduring charm lies in its simplicity mixed with unpredictability. Even seasoned players can be tripped up by uncommon vowels, unusual letter combinations, or deceptively simple-looking words. The August 19 edition proved to be one such case, reminding fans that the game continues to test not just vocabulary but also strategy and patience.

With a fresh challenge arriving every midnight, Wordle keeps players coming back, whether for the thrill of solving it solo or for the collective chatter that follows once the answer is revealed.

Also read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi News: Yamuna River in Delhi Flows Above Danger Mark, Water Level Slowly Falls | ABP NEWS
Delhi News: Yamuna River in Delhi Flows Above Danger Mark, Water Level Slowly Falls | ABP NEWS
World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Business
Semiconductors Are The New Oil: Here’s Why Trump Tariffs On Chips Could Cost The World Dearly
Chips Under Tariff Threat: How Trump’s Semiconductor Plan Could Disrupt Everyday Life
Entertainment
Faissal Khan Salutes Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Says Ranbir Kapoor Animal Echoes His Family Struggles
Faissal Khan Says Ranbir Kapoor Animal Echoes His Family Struggles: 'Salute Karta Hu Sandeep Reddy Vanga...'
Advertisement

Videos

NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
PM Modi Engages With Sudhanshu Shukla On His Space Journey And Inspirational Experiences
Trump And Zelensky Meet At White House, Signal Push For Peace Talks And Possible Trilateral Meeting
Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Conspiracy To Defame Him Through Viral Photos And Media Campaign
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Southern Star & RSS Man — CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s Perfect Choice. What This Means For Oppn | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget