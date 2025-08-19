Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThese Xiaomi Phones Are Eligible For 6 Years Of Updates: Is Yours On The List?

These Xiaomi Phones Are Eligible For 6 Years Of Updates: Is Yours On The List?

Xiaomi has added multiple mid-range phones and tablets to the list of its six-year software update policy. Is your device listed? Check it out.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Xiaomi Update: How long do you expect your phone or tablet to stay updated before it feels outdated? For most of us, the answer is usually not very long. Xiaomi has just tried to change that. Last year, the company introduced a new policy that promised users six years of security patches, and they have now added some mid-range phones and tablets to the list. This means you don't have to rush to buy a new phone every couple of years just to stay secure and enjoy the latest features.

Initially, only the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra were eligible for this extended support, but the list now covers many more models. Apart from that, the phones and tablets will also get four years of fresh OS updates.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Go Rolled Out First In India: From Price To How To Install, All Your FAQs Answered

Full List of Xiaomi Phones and Tablets Eligible for Six Years of Updates

As per Xiaomi, the following devices are confirmed to enjoy six years of security patches along with four big OS version updates:

  • Xiaomi 15
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Pad 7
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
  • Poco F7
  • Poco F7 Pro
  • Poco F7 Ultra
  • Redmi Note 14 (4G)

All these devices will stay protected against new threats even though the new security updates won’t bring new features or design changes. On the other hand, OS upgrades such as the upcoming Android 16-based Hyper OS3 will let you enjoy fresh features with plenty of improvements.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 (August 2025): Moto G85, Samsung Galaxy F36, More Affordable Superstars

While the above devices stay secure for six years, Xiaomi has something more to offer on tablets. Models like Redmi Pad 2 will get seven years of updates. It’s refreshing to see mid-range phones and tablets included with flagships. Hopefully, we can see more affordable phones joining the list soon.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Xiaomi TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Cities
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
32 Delhi Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threats Demanding $5000 In Crypto; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt
World
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks Him For ‘Personal Efforts’
‘Putin Expecting Call’: Trump Eyes Breakthrough In Ukraine Talks, Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Personal Efforts’
Cities
Heavy Rain In Mumbai Forces All Non-Essential Workers To Work From Home As BMC Declares Holiday
Red Alert, Schools Shut, Work From Home, Flooded Streets: Mumbai Paralysed After 500 mm Rain
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Yamuna River in Delhi Flows Above Danger Mark, Water Level Slowly Falls | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits India for Three-Day Diplomatic Talks | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Opposition’s Call for Election Commissioner’s Resignation Gains Momentum | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Nation Applauds, Parliament Protests, Subhanshu Shukla’s Space Triumph Ignored | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Election War Heats Up ,BJP Defends, Congress Attacks ECI | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Southern Star & RSS Man — CP Radhakrishnan is the NDA’s Perfect Choice. What This Means For Oppn | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget