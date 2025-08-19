These Xiaomi Phones Are Eligible For 6 Years Of Updates: Is Yours On The List?

Xiaomi Update: How long do you expect your phone or tablet to stay updated before it feels outdated? For most of us, the answer is usually not very long. Xiaomi has just tried to change that. Last year, the company introduced a new policy that promised users six years of security patches, and they have now added some mid-range phones and tablets to the list. This means you don't have to rush to buy a new phone every couple of years just to stay secure and enjoy the latest features.

Initially, only the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra were eligible for this extended support, but the list now covers many more models. Apart from that, the phones and tablets will also get four years of fresh OS updates.

Full List of Xiaomi Phones and Tablets Eligible for Six Years of Updates

As per Xiaomi, the following devices are confirmed to enjoy six years of security patches along with four big OS version updates:

Xiaomi 15



Xiaomi 15 Ultra



Xiaomi Pad 7



Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro



Poco F7



Poco F7 Pro



Poco F7 Ultra

Redmi Note 14 (4G)

All these devices will stay protected against new threats even though the new security updates won’t bring new features or design changes. On the other hand, OS upgrades such as the upcoming Android 16-based Hyper OS3 will let you enjoy fresh features with plenty of improvements.

While the above devices stay secure for six years, Xiaomi has something more to offer on tablets. Models like Redmi Pad 2 will get seven years of updates. It’s refreshing to see mid-range phones and tablets included with flagships. Hopefully, we can see more affordable phones joining the list soon.