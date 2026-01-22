Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingUbisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia Remake, Delays Multiple Games In Major Internal Shake-Up

Ubisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia Remake, Delays Multiple Games In Major Internal Shake-Up

Prince of Persia’s long-awaited remake is officially cancelled after years of delays, as Ubisoft restructures its studios, scraps several projects, and faces rising anger from fans and staff alike.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Heavy news has hit the gaming world as Ubisoft moves forward with a major internal overhaul. The company has cancelled multiple projects, delayed several others, and reshaped its development structure. The biggest shock is the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, a title many fans had been waiting years to play. Ubisoft says the game could not meet its quality goals.

While the company claims the franchise is not over, the move has raised concerns about how future projects will be handled.

Ubisoft Cancels Prince Of Persia Remake & Multiple Projects

Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, along with five other projects. These include three new IPs and one mobile game. The remake was close to its expected release window, which made the decision harder for fans to accept.

In a statement, Ubisoft said the remake did not reach the quality level the company expected. Continuing the project would have required more time and money than they could commit. The development team explained they did not want to release a game that failed to reflect what The Sands of Time stands for.

The remake was announced in June 2024 and faced several delays. Over time, updates suggested the project was finally improving. Instead, development was completely stopped.

Ubisoft confirmed that this does not mean the end of the Prince of Persia franchise, but no future plans were shared. At the same time, seven other projects have been delayed. The company did not reveal their names, but reports suggest that the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake may be among them.

Despite these changes, Ubisoft still has titles planned for release this year, though some may now face delays.

Ubisoft Restructuring Triggers Backlash & Employee Strike

Ubisoft says the restructuring is a response to rising competition and changing player habits. The company plans to focus more on Open World games and live-service experiences. 

Development teams have been split into “creative houses,” each handling specific franchises and styles.

These changes sparked strong reactions online. Many players questioned how Ubisoft could cancel a remake of one of its most iconic games. Reports also suggest another round of layoffs is expected on February 12.

The impact is not limited to fans. Ubisoft employees have organised a union strike against CEO Yves Guillemot. 

Workers are asking for an end to the cost-cutting plan, better remote work conditions, and fair pay increases for the coming year. So far, Ubisoft has not publicly responded to the strike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake cancelled?

Ubisoft cancelled the remake because it did not meet the company's quality goals. Continuing development would have required more time and money than they could commit.

What other projects has Ubisoft cancelled?

In addition to the Prince of Persia remake, Ubisoft also cancelled five other projects. These included three new intellectual properties and one mobile game.

Will the Prince of Persia franchise continue?

Ubisoft has confirmed that the cancellation of the remake does not mean the end of the Prince of Persia franchise. However, no future plans for the franchise have been shared yet.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
