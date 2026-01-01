PlayStation Plus Games For January 2026: Need For Speed Unbound, Core Keeper, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





PS Plus Free Games For January 2026: The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for January 2026 give players three very different gaming experiences. This month is all about speed, imagination, and discovery. You can race through city streets, explore a forgotten Disney world, or survive inside a mysterious underground cave. These games are Need For Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.

All three titles will be available for PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, January 6 to Monday, February 2, giving players plenty of time to enjoy them.

Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound is a fast and stylish racing game where you start small and work your way to the top. The game has both single-player and multiplayer modes. You race across the streets of Lakeshore

City, while avoiding police and beating rivals. Each week, players compete in qualifiers to reach The Grand, the biggest street race. You can collect cars, upgrade them, and customise how they look. The music and visual style make every race feel energetic and exciting.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed follows Mickey Mouse on a journey through Wasteland, a world filled with forgotten Disney characters. This remake brings the game back with updated visuals and smoother gameplay. Players use a magic brush with paint and thinner to change the world.

Paint helps fix and restore areas, while thinner changes surroundings and reveals secrets. Every choice matters. You meet characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, collect Disney pins, and explore creative platform-style levels inspired by classic animated stories.

Core Keeper

Core Keeper is set inside a large underground cave full of hidden secrets. Players wake up as explorers and must survive by collecting resources and crafting tools. The game can be played solo or with up to eight players.

You can build a base, grow food, fish, cook meals, raise animals, and fight powerful enemies called Titans. As you progress, you unlock new areas and abilities. The game lets players shape their own adventure at their own pace.

Last Chance To Add December PlayStation Plus Monthly Games

PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, January 5, to add December’s games to their library. These include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Once added, they stay available as long as the membership is active.