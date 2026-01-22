SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a significant order permitting both Hindus and Muslims to offer prayers at the Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, outlining clear time slots and directing authorities to ensure strict law and order arrangements. The ruling seeks to balance religious practices while maintaining communal harmony at the historically sensitive site.

The order comes in the context of Basant Panchami, a day traditionally associated with Hindu worship at the Bhojshala complex, which has long been a focal point of competing religious claims.

Separate Time Slots For Worship On Basant Panchami

As per the Supreme Court’s directions, Hindus will be allowed to perform prayers at the Bhojshala Temple from sunrise to sunset on Friday. Muslims, meanwhile, have been granted permission to offer their weekly Friday namaz at the Kamal Maula Mosque between 1 pm and 3 pm, as reported by NDTV.

By specifying distinct time windows, the Court aimed to avoid any overlap between religious observances and reduce the possibility of tension. The arrangement is intended to ensure that both communities can practice their faith without interference, while preserving peace at the site.

Strict Law & Order Measures Ordered

Recognising the sensitivity of the issue, the apex court directed the district administration to put in place comprehensive law and order measures.

The Court also asked authorities to collect advance information regarding the expected number of Muslim worshippers for Friday prayers. This step is aimed at enabling better crowd management, ensuring smooth movement, and preventing any security lapses during the designated prayer hours, reported India Tv.

District officials have been tasked with coordinating with local police and intelligence units to anticipate potential challenges and respond swiftly to any untoward incident.