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HomeGamingSteam Machine Could Cost Over Rs 1.5 Lakh In India, But Can You Even Buy One?

Steam Machine Could Cost Over Rs 1.5 Lakh In India, But Can You Even Buy One?

Valve's site won't let Indian buyers purchase the Steam Machine yet. Based on pricing patterns and past devices, here's a realistic estimate of what's coming.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Steam Machine officially unavailable, mirroring Valve's past launches.
  • Grey market likely offers device at marked prices.
  • Pricing estimates suggest entry-level at Rs 1 lakh.
  • Premium model estimated to cross Rs 1.5 lakh.

Excitement around Valve's new Steam Machine has been building worldwide, and Indian gamers are now asking the obvious question: will it actually launch here, and if so, at what cost? People are already searching for a release date and ways to get their hands on the device. 

Based on the official statements available and the way the hardware market typically behaves in India, here is a realistic look at what buyers in the country might expect, including possible pricing once the console reaches local shores.

Will The Steam Machine Launch Officially In India?

Anyone trying to purchase the Steam Machine through Valve's official website in India will currently run into a wall. The listing simply states, "This item is not available for purchase in your region." 

This is not new behaviour from Valve. Past devices like the Steam Deck and the Valve Index also skipped an official India launch, leaving buyers to depend on other routes to access them.

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Going by this pattern, an official Steam Machine release in India could take a long time, or may not happen at all. That said, the grey market offers some hope. 

Local retailers and e-commerce platforms tend to start stocking imported units within a few weeks of global availability, so interested buyers will likely be able to source one, albeit at a marked-up price.

What Could The Steam Machine Price Be In India?

Going by current US pricing, the base 512GB Steam Machine, priced at $1,049, could land in India somewhere between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,15,000 once import costs are factored in. The 512GB bundle with a controller, listed at $1,128 in the US, may cost around Rs 1,15,000 to Rs 1,25,000 locally.

The 2TB variant, priced at $1,349 internationally, could be sold in India for approximately Rs 1,35,000 to Rs 1,45,000. The top-tier 2TB model with a controller, priced at $1,428 in the US, may end up crossing Rs 1,50,000 in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: 'Going To Keep Focusing On Design': Apple's Next CEO Vows To Fix The Team

These figures are only estimates based on US pricing and import trends, not confirmed numbers. More clarity is expected once Valve shares official plans for international markets, including India.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Steam Machine officially launch in India?

Valve's official website currently states the item is not available for purchase in India. Similar to past devices like the Steam Deck, an official launch could take a long time or may not happen at all.

How can Indian gamers get the Steam Machine without an official launch?

Indian gamers might be able to purchase the device through the grey market. Local retailers and e-commerce platforms are expected to stock imported units within weeks of global availability, though at a marked-up price.

What is the estimated price of the Steam Machine in India?

The base 512GB model could cost between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 1,15,000. The top-tier 2TB model with a controller might exceed Rs 1,50,000 in India.

Are these estimated prices for India confirmed by Valve?

No, these figures are only estimates based on current US pricing and typical import trends. Official plans for international markets, including India, are yet to be shared by Valve.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
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