PS Plus Free Games For November Revealed: Stray, TABS, More Titles To Be Up For Grabs. Check Out Date

PS Plus' November lineup is all about fun, physics, and fur. Here’s when you can claim the free games before they’re gone.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
PS Plus Free Games: Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November 2025, confirming that three titles will be available to subscribers: Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS). The games will be available for all PlayStation Plus members to add to their library starting Tuesday, November 4, and will remain available until Monday, December 1.

Be A Cat And Go To Town

Ever wanted to live the life of a digital feline stuck in a dystopian future? Now you can! Stray is a third-person adventure where you play as an injured, lonesome stray cat navigating a moody, neon-lit cybercity and its grimy underbelly. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, your mission is to solve an ancient mystery, escape the city, and interact with the environment in playful ways.

Hard-Hitting Rally Game Legacy

Forget clean roads, it's time to get dirty. EA Sports WRC 24 is the official FIA World Rally Championship game, brought to you by the rally experts at Codemasters and built on 25 years of off-road heritage. You'll jump into the actual 2024 season cars (WRC, WRC2, and Junior) to battle gravel, ice, and mud. The new Builder mode lets you craft your own dream rally machine, or you can go full-time-traveller in Moments mode to rewrite rally history.

Wibbly Wobbly Battle Simulator Where Physics Goes Out The Window

Physics class is dismissed! Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS) is your sandbox for pure, unpredictable mayhem. You command armies of hilarious red and blue "wobblers" from every strange era imaginable, watching them flail and fight using a truly bizarre (and officially, the "wobbliest") physics system. With over 100 units to deploy and a unit creator to cook up your own monstrosities, you can test your tactical genius against friends and strangers in online multiplayer.

Last Chance To Grab October’s Free Games

As the November games arrive, PlayStation Plus members are reminded that this is the last opportunity to claim the October Monthly Games: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon.

These titles will be leaving the service on Monday, November 3.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
