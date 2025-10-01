NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, returned on October 1 with a fresh challenge. Players had to sort 16 tricky words into four hidden groups. Some links were quick to spot, but others needed careful thought. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for puzzle fans who enjoy spotting patterns, testing logic, and unravelling clever wordplay. If today’s puzzle left you stumped, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players group 16 words into four sets of four, based on a shared theme. Each word belongs to only one group, but many are red herrings designed to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You have only four mistakes before the game ends, and the solution is revealed. To help, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

While it looks simple, Connections often tricks players with words that seem to fit multiple categories.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 1)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Don’t drown!

Green: These words won’t boost your self-confidence.

Blue: Can you hear an echo?

Purple: Can you win them?

Extra hints:

Two groups contain places, one contains verbs.

“Door” and “Hallway” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Rapids

Green: Skewer

Blue: Tunnel

Purple: Jury

Full Solution for October 1:

Yellow (Fast-moving Water): Cataract, Current, Rapids, Whirlpool

Green (Criticise): Flame, Knock, Skewer, Slam

Blue (Echoey Places): Canyon, Hallway, Tunnel, Zoom Call

Purple (___ Prize): Booby, Door, First, Jury

Today’s puzzle mixed tricky water terms, words for criticising, echoey locations, and prize-related words. The yellow group was fairly easy once “current” and “rapids” were spotted, though “cataract” slowed some players down.

Green required noticing action words like “slam” and “knock.” Blue challenged players to think about echoey spaces, while purple tested their knowledge of prize types. Overall, a clever and balanced challenge.