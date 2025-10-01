Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (October 1): Confused? Check Answers & Hints Now

Wordle Answer Today (October 1): Confused? Check Answers & Hints Now

Wordle answer for October 1 is here. Check today’s hints, answer, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started this Wednesday, October 1, with a tricky five-letter challenge that got everyone thinking. The daily game has become a global favourite, testing both word skills and clever guessing. For some, the thrill is solving it fast, while for others, it’s all about keeping their winning streak alive. Many enjoy seeing how quickly they can spot the correct letters, while others like the satisfaction of finally figuring it out after a few tries.

Today’s Wordle hinted at something that can ruin or damage things. If you’re still unsure, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it takes patience and strategy. Players get six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. Each guess gives clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these hints, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly get closer to the solution. This mix of challenge and simplicity is why millions enjoy Wordle daily, whether they are playing alone or sharing the fun with friends.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 1 Puzzle

Here are today’s helpful clues:

  • The word is similar to “ruin.”
  • It starts with S.
  • It ends with L.
  • There are 2 vowels in the word.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “clips” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players a good path to solving the puzzle without spoiling the fun, and helped keep the guessing exciting.

Wordle Answer Today (October 1)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SPOIL.

To “spoil” something means to ruin or damage it. Bad weather can spoil outdoor plans, and leaving food out too long will spoil it. When used for people, a “spoiled” child is one who is overindulged. It’s a simple word but can describe many situations, from ruined events to everyday mishaps.

Well done if you got it! If not, tomorrow’s Wordle is another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
