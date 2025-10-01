Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 1): Get Your Hands On Free Diamonds, Rare Loot, & More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most loved battle royale games in India since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. With better graphics, smooth performance, and exciting events, it has captured the attention of millions of gamers across the country.

To keep players hooked, 111 Dot Studios, the developer, releases daily redeem codes. These codes let players unlock rewards like diamonds, skins, weapon upgrades, and other premium items without spending money. It’s one of the most exciting ways to make the game even more fun.

Each code is a 12-character combination of capital letters and numbers. But there’s a catch: the codes only stay active for around 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. That’s why players need to be quick to claim them before they vanish.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Using these redeem codes, players can grab special rewards from the official redemption site. Items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute are often up for grabs. These are highly popular in the Free Fire Max community.

But because of the strict redemption limits, competition is always high. Players rush to claim their items before the rewards expire or get exhausted.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 1

FTGFVRBTN5JK

FTG8V765CT66

FG67VYEWU4IN

F879BH5IUNVC

FSG67BFNDVYT

FG67UYBNGHVC

FT7G6TGH S2IW

FFPL72XC2SWE

FBHJI876TRGH

F3ADQ2RFIJNB

FNMRF987YGBN

FYF5BNSXD98U

FH65RGRFVS3F

FU7T6G5TVRCX

FQ2RTG7V6TID

FRBGB687RYEI

FHFBGYBUINHG

F876EIUDBVHG

FE67RVBUYOT9

F8BUVJ3EK0PO

FK3LXPZ4FGTR

FBNJF8U6TR4E

FT2EGJRYFEV6

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website



Sign in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID



Copy and paste any code from the list above



Click Confirm and wait for the rewards in your in-game mailbox



Gold and diamonds will go directly to your account wallet



With these codes, players can enjoy rare skins, loot crates, and premium items, making their Free Fire Max experience more exciting every day.