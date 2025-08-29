Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (August 29): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, & Solutions To Help You Out

NYT Connections Answers Today (August 29): Getting Stuck? Tips, Clues, & Solutions To Help You Out

Connections lies in the red herrings deliberately planted to mislead you. Make four mistakes, and the game automatically ends.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ viral word puzzle Connections is back with another tricky challenge for Friday, August 29. Puzzle number 809 is causing players to scratch their heads, but don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with hints and the full solution if you’d rather skip the struggle. Connections is one of the most addictive daily games from the New York Times, following the success of Wordle. The concept is simple yet deceptively hard: you’re given 16 seemingly random words and must sort them into four groups of four, based on hidden common themes.

For example, “Hook,” “Wendy,” “Peter,” and “Nana” could all be characters from Peter Pan. Another example would be “Action,” “Stick,” “Go,” and “Ballpark,” which share the link of preceding the word “Figure.”

Sounds easy? Not quite. The challenge lies in the red herrings deliberately planted to mislead you. Make four mistakes, and the game automatically ends with the solution revealed. Each group also comes with a difficulty level indicated by colours: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Today’s Connections Puzzle Words

Here are the 16 words that players faced in today’s challenge: Shell, Mushroom, Wax, Banana, Star, Stock, Figure, Balloon, Gulf, Mount, 7-10, 7-Eleven, Personality, Chevron, Lickety, Name

Hints For August 29 Connections Puzzle

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are some guiding clues:

  • Yellow: Think of well-known people.
  • Green: Words linked to something getting bigger.
  • Blue: Places you’d head to for fuel.
  • Purple: Add a single word after each to form common phrases.

Additional tip: Every theme except Green has a word starting with “S.” Also, despite looking like they might match, “7-Eleven” and “7-10” belong to different groups.

If you’re still stuck, here’s one word from each group to help you out: Figure (Yellow), Mushroom (Green), Chevron (Blue), Lickety (Purple).

Full Connections Solution For Friday, August 29

For those who want to skip straight to the finish line, here are today’s four completed groups:

  • Yellow (Famous Person): Figure, Name, Personality, Star
  • Green (Increase): Balloon, Mount, Mushroom, Wax
  • Blue (Places That Sell Gas): 7-Eleven, Chevron, Gulf, Shell
  • Purple (___ Split): 7-10, Banana, Lickety, Stock

So, if you struggled with this one, you’re not alone. The August 29 puzzle combined sneaky misdirections with clever wordplay, proving once again why Connections has become a favourite among puzzle lovers.

Also read
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget