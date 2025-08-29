NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ viral word puzzle Connections is back with another tricky challenge for Friday, August 29. Puzzle number 809 is causing players to scratch their heads, but don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with hints and the full solution if you’d rather skip the struggle. Connections is one of the most addictive daily games from the New York Times, following the success of Wordle. The concept is simple yet deceptively hard: you’re given 16 seemingly random words and must sort them into four groups of four, based on hidden common themes.

For example, “Hook,” “Wendy,” “Peter,” and “Nana” could all be characters from Peter Pan. Another example would be “Action,” “Stick,” “Go,” and “Ballpark,” which share the link of preceding the word “Figure.”

Sounds easy? Not quite. The challenge lies in the red herrings deliberately planted to mislead you. Make four mistakes, and the game automatically ends with the solution revealed. Each group also comes with a difficulty level indicated by colours: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Today’s Connections Puzzle Words

Here are the 16 words that players faced in today’s challenge: Shell, Mushroom, Wax, Banana, Star, Stock, Figure, Balloon, Gulf, Mount, 7-10, 7-Eleven, Personality, Chevron, Lickety, Name

Hints For August 29 Connections Puzzle

Need a nudge in the right direction? Here are some guiding clues:

Yellow: Think of well-known people.

Think of well-known people. Green: Words linked to something getting bigger.

Words linked to something getting bigger. Blue: Places you’d head to for fuel.

Places you’d head to for fuel. Purple: Add a single word after each to form common phrases.

Additional tip: Every theme except Green has a word starting with “S.” Also, despite looking like they might match, “7-Eleven” and “7-10” belong to different groups.

If you’re still stuck, here’s one word from each group to help you out: Figure (Yellow), Mushroom (Green), Chevron (Blue), Lickety (Purple).

Full Connections Solution For Friday, August 29

For those who want to skip straight to the finish line, here are today’s four completed groups:

Yellow (Famous Person): Figure, Name, Personality, Star

Figure, Name, Personality, Star Green (Increase): Balloon, Mount, Mushroom, Wax

Balloon, Mount, Mushroom, Wax Blue (Places That Sell Gas): 7-Eleven, Chevron, Gulf, Shell

7-Eleven, Chevron, Gulf, Shell Purple (___ Split): 7-10, Banana, Lickety, Stock

So, if you struggled with this one, you’re not alone. The August 29 puzzle combined sneaky misdirections with clever wordplay, proving once again why Connections has become a favourite among puzzle lovers.