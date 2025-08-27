Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (August 27): Today's Hints, Themes, & Final Answer

Connections has quickly grown into one of the most popular word games in the NYT puzzle lineup, right alongside Wordle.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle Connections has once again left players scratching their heads. Puzzle #807 for Wednesday, August 27, brings the familiar mix of tricky groupings, deceptive overlaps, and that dreaded purple category. If you’re struggling to crack today’s challenge, we’ve got you covered with hints, themes, and the complete solution.

How NYT Connections Works

Connections has quickly grown into one of the most popular word games in the NYT puzzle lineup, right alongside Wordle. The concept is simple but deceivingly tough: you’re given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme.

Sounds easy? Not quite. The puzzle is loaded with misleading links that tempt you toward the wrong path. Make four mistakes and the game ends automatically, revealing the solution. Difficulty is also tiered: Yellow is easiest, followed by Green, then Blue, and finally Purple – the hardest to identify.

The Words In Play Today

Here are the 16 words players had to work with on August 27: Tap, Odd, FALSE, Red, Checking, Sparkling, Even, Deposit, Yes, Still, TRUE, Black, Bottled, Savings, No, Withdrawal.

At first glance, many of these words appear to overlap across different categories, making it tricky to lock down the correct connections.

Helpful Hints For August 27

To nudge players along, today’s hints included:

  • Yellow: “Can you find four versions of a 'basic drink'?”
  • Green: “As seen at the banking machine.”
  • Blue: “They count as full answers.”
  • Purple: “Think of a gambling game.”

Additional nudges reminded players that the green category didn’t feature any short two- or three-letter words, and that “‘Even’ and ‘true’ are in different groups.”

The Final Solution Revealed

If all else failed, here’s how the puzzle came together:

  • Yellow (Restaurant Water Options): Bottled, Sparkling, Still, Tap
  • Green (ATM Options): Checking, Deposit, Savings, Withdrawal
  • Blue (Binary Question Options): False, No, True, Yes
  • Purple (Roulette Options): Black, Even, Odd, Red

So if today’s puzzle had you going in circles, you weren’t alone. That purple roulette group, in particular, proved to be the biggest stumbling block for many. But with another puzzle dropping tomorrow, players will have a fresh chance to test their word-spotting skills again.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
