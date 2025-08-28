NYT Connections Answers (August 28): Not Able To Find Solution? Let Our Hints Help You Out

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game Connections has quickly become one of the most addictive puzzles for players worldwide. Unlike the more straightforward Wordle, Connections pushes players to find four hidden themes among 16 scattered words. The trick? Each group contains exactly four words that share a common thread — but misleading overlaps and red herrings make the task far trickier than it sounds.

The puzzle for Thursday, August 28 (Game #808) left many scratching their heads. As always, four categories awaited discovery, colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Connections Board for Today

The 16 words given for today’s challenge were: Cyberspace, Kettle, Rock, Snare, Steel, Makeshift, Web, Water, Icecaps, Net, Cup, Diamond, Tangle, Teabag, Cantab, and Nails.

At first glance, several words seemed to overlap — for example, “Web” and “Cyberspace” felt like an obvious pairing. But as many seasoned players know, Connections thrives on tricking you into those false assumptions.

Helpful nudges before the reveal

To guide players, a few cryptic hints were provided. One clue warned: “Cyberspace and web are unrelated.” Another teased that the day’s puzzle involved “a daily drink as well as a daily item.”

Here were the category hints in order of difficulty:

Yellow: “Run into these, and you will run no more.”

“Run into these, and you will run no more.” Green: “Items used to make a nice hot cup of [...]”

“Items used to make a nice hot cup of [...]” Blue: “You can’t break this stuff.”

“You can’t break this stuff.” Purple: “Do you see the hidden keyboard?”

For anyone still struggling, single-word spoilers were also shared: Snare (Yellow), Teabag (Green), Nails (Blue), and Icecaps (Purple).

Today’s Connections answers

And finally, here are the official groupings for August 28:

Yellow (Places To Get Trapped): Net, Snare, Tangle, Web

Net, Snare, Tangle, Web Green (Used For Tea): Cup, Kettle, Teabag, Water

Cup, Kettle, Teabag, Water Blue (Associated With Hardness): Diamond, Nails, Rock, Steel

Diamond, Nails, Rock, Steel Purple (Ending With Keyboard Keys): Cantab, Cyberspace, Icecaps, Makeshift

Whether you solved it solo or leaned on the hints, today’s Connections puzzle once again proved why the game has become such a daily obsession. One wrong step, and you’re caught in a snare of wordplay — but crack the patterns, and the satisfaction is unmatched.