Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (August 28): Not Able To Find Solution? Let Our Hints Help You Out

NYT Connections Answers (August 28): Not Able To Find Solution? Let Our Hints Help You Out

Whether you solved it solo or leaned on the hints, today’s Connections puzzle once again proved why the game has become such a daily obsession.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game Connections has quickly become one of the most addictive puzzles for players worldwide. Unlike the more straightforward Wordle, Connections pushes players to find four hidden themes among 16 scattered words. The trick? Each group contains exactly four words that share a common thread — but misleading overlaps and red herrings make the task far trickier than it sounds.

The puzzle for Thursday, August 28 (Game #808) left many scratching their heads. As always, four categories awaited discovery, colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).

Connections Board for Today

The 16 words given for today’s challenge were: Cyberspace, Kettle, Rock, Snare, Steel, Makeshift, Web, Water, Icecaps, Net, Cup, Diamond, Tangle, Teabag, Cantab, and Nails.

At first glance, several words seemed to overlap — for example, “Web” and “Cyberspace” felt like an obvious pairing. But as many seasoned players know, Connections thrives on tricking you into those false assumptions.

Helpful nudges before the reveal

To guide players, a few cryptic hints were provided. One clue warned: “Cyberspace and web are unrelated.” Another teased that the day’s puzzle involved “a daily drink as well as a daily item.”

Here were the category hints in order of difficulty:

  • Yellow: “Run into these, and you will run no more.”
  • Green: “Items used to make a nice hot cup of [...]”
  • Blue: “You can’t break this stuff.”
  • Purple: “Do you see the hidden keyboard?”

For anyone still struggling, single-word spoilers were also shared: Snare (Yellow), Teabag (Green), Nails (Blue), and Icecaps (Purple).

Today’s Connections answers

And finally, here are the official groupings for August 28:

  • Yellow (Places To Get Trapped): Net, Snare, Tangle, Web
  • Green (Used For Tea): Cup, Kettle, Teabag, Water
  • Blue (Associated With Hardness): Diamond, Nails, Rock, Steel
  • Purple (Ending With Keyboard Keys): Cantab, Cyberspace, Icecaps, Makeshift

Whether you solved it solo or leaned on the hints, today’s Connections puzzle once again proved why the game has become such a daily obsession. One wrong step, and you’re caught in a snare of wordplay — but crack the patterns, and the satisfaction is unmatched.

Also read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY Connections
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
Television
Ektaa Kapoor & Balaji Telefilms Warn Against Fake Casting Calls, Clarify No Link With Fraud Accounts
Fraud Alert! Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Warns Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Agents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget