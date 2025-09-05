Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (September 5): Today's Hints, Themes, & Final Answer

NYT Connections Answers (September 5): Today’s Hints, Themes, & Final Answer

NYT Connections September 4 puzzle was a mix of fun and trickiness. If today’s puzzle left you scratching your head, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, released its September 5 puzzle, and it was a mix of fun and trickiness. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links were easy to spot, others were sneaky. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a loyal fan base who love the challenge of patterns, logic, and clever wordplay. If today’s puzzle left you scratching your head, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you need to link words into groups of four based on a shared theme. You get 16 words on the board, and each belongs to only one group. The twist? Many words look like they could fit in multiple places, making mistakes very easy.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong tries before the game ends, and the answers are revealed. To help, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a short, daily puzzle, but it tests patience, observation, and lateral thinking.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 5)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Spicy!
  • Green: “Ready to mingle.”
  • Blue: This theme concerns their gender.
  • Purple: See any old dynasties?

Extra hints:

  • The purple group only uses 3- and 4-letter words.
  • There are too many animals in the animal group.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Punch
  • Green: Single
  • Blue: Billy
  • Purple: Song

Full Solution for September 5:

  • Yellow (Piquancy): Kick, Punch, Zest, Zing
  • Green (Available): Free, Single, Solo, Stag
  • Blue (Male Animals): Billy, Buck, Jack, Ram
  • Purple (Chinese Dynasties): Han, Ming, Song, Tang

This puzzle wasn’t the hardest, but it had some tricky moments. Many players grouped “Ram, Jack, Buck, and Stag” together and got fooled. The similar-looking words “Zing” and “Ming” also caused some confusion. Spotting the Chinese dynasties theme was all about historical knowledge. Overall, a zesty and fun puzzle!

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
