NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 3 challenge, and it gave players another tough ride. The brain teaser asked users to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, it looks easy, but once you start, the tricky links and red herrings make you stop and think hard.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a hit with puzzle fans who love logic, pattern-spotting, and the thrill of cracking the code. If you got stuck, don’t worry, here are today’s hints and the final solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections is all about finding the secret theme that ties four words together. Out of the 16 words, every single one belongs to just one group. The catch? There are confusing words placed to throw you off track.

The four groups also come with colour codes that show how hard they are:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Players only get four wrong tries, so every choice matters. To make it easier, you can shuffle the board. And just like Wordle, results can be shared online, which keeps the fun going.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections #816 (September 3)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: This theme is about the origin.

Green: Now they are whole.

Blue: Look for home entertainment from the past.

Purple: Find one word to paste in front of each group member.

Extra hints said “Flower” and “Start” are not in the same group, and there’s one theme with only three-letter words.

And here’s the full solution for September 3:

Yellow : Beginning (Birth, Dawn, Genesis, Start)

Green : Join (Bond, Combine, Fuse, Wed)

Blue : TV-Related Abbreviations In The '80s (Alf, MTV, NES, VHS)

Purple : May___ (Day, Flower, Fly, Pole)



Today’s puzzle leaned on tricky wordplay, mixing old-school TV with everyday words. That’s what makes Connections exciting; no two days are ever the same.