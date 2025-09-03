Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers Today (September 3): Today's Puzzle Left You Confused? Here's Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers Today (September 3): Today's Puzzle Left You Confused? Here's Full Solution

NYT Connections answer for September 3 is here! Check out the hints, categories, and today’s complete solution to keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today:  The New York Times daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 3 challenge, and it gave players another tough ride. The brain teaser asked users to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, it looks easy, but once you start, the tricky links and red herrings make you stop and think hard. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a hit with puzzle fans who love logic, pattern-spotting, and the thrill of cracking the code. If you got stuck, don’t worry, here are today’s hints and the final solution.

What is Connections and How Do You Play?

Connections is all about finding the secret theme that ties four words together. Out of the 16 words, every single one belongs to just one group. The catch? There are confusing words placed to throw you off track.

The four groups also come with colour codes that show how hard they are:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Players only get four wrong tries, so every choice matters. To make it easier, you can shuffle the board. And just like Wordle, results can be shared online, which keeps the fun going.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections #816 (September 3)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: This theme is about the origin.
  • Green: Now they are whole.
  • Blue: Look for home entertainment from the past.
  • Purple: Find one word to paste in front of each group member.

Extra hints said “Flower” and “Start” are not in the same group, and there’s one theme with only three-letter words.

And here’s the full solution for September 3:

  • Yellow: Beginning (Birth, Dawn, Genesis, Start)
  • Green: Join (Bond, Combine, Fuse, Wed)
  • Blue: TV-Related Abbreviations In The '80s (Alf, MTV, NES, VHS)
  • Purple: May___ (Day, Flower, Fly, Pole)

Today’s puzzle leaned on tricky wordplay, mixing old-school TV with everyday words. That’s what makes Connections exciting; no two days are ever the same.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Cities
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget