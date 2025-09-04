NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, rolled out its September 4 challenge, and it wasn’t an easy one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, a task that looks simple but quickly turns into a real test of patience and smart thinking. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for puzzle fans who love spotting patterns and testing their logic. If you struggled today, here’s a clear breakdown of the puzzle with hints and the full solution.

What is Connections and how do you play?

Connections is a word game where players must uncover the link between groups of words. You get 16 words, and they all belong to four different groups. The trick is to avoid wrong pairings because the puzzle is filled with red herrings that can confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

The game allows only four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help players, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, players can share their scores online, adding to the fun of the daily challenge.

Hints and full solution to NYT Connections (September 4)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: As seen during a winter holiday

Green: This will improve the picture

Blue: Hope you speak French...

Purple: See any cells?

Extra clues:

One group is about food.

“Pamplemousse” and “Honeycomb” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Tinsel

Green: Airbrush

Blue: Vinaigrette

Purple: Spreadsheet

Here's the full solution for September 4:

Yellow (Winter Holiday): Candy Cane, Angel, String Lights, Tinsel

Green (Photo Editing): Photoshop, Fix, Airbrush, Touch Up

Blue (French Words): Vinaigrette, Pamplemousse, Cornichon, Organism

Vinaigrette, Pamplemousse, Cornichon, Organism Purple (Cells): Honeycomb, Pain, Solar Panel, Spreadsheet

This mix of holiday vibes, photo editing tools, French food words, and science made today’s Connections puzzle a real brain workout.