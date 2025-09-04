Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers Today (September 4): Not Able To Solve Today's Puzzle? Here's Full Solution

NYT Connections September 4 puzzle had winter holidays, French food, and science links. Check the hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, rolled out its September 4 challenge, and it wasn’t an easy one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, a task that looks simple but quickly turns into a real test of patience and smart thinking. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes daily and has become a favourite for puzzle fans who love spotting patterns and testing their logic. If you struggled today, here’s a clear breakdown of the puzzle with hints and the full solution.

What is Connections and how do you play?

Connections is a word game where players must uncover the link between groups of words. You get 16 words, and they all belong to four different groups. The trick is to avoid wrong pairings because the puzzle is filled with red herrings that can confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

The game allows only four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help players, each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, players can share their scores online, adding to the fun of the daily challenge.

Hints and full solution to NYT Connections (September 4)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: As seen during a winter holiday
  • Green: This will improve the picture
  • Blue: Hope you speak French...
  • Purple: See any cells?

Extra clues:

  • One group is about food.
  • Pamplemousse” and “Honeycomb” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Tinsel
  • Green: Airbrush
  • Blue: Vinaigrette
  • Purple: Spreadsheet

Here's the full solution for September 4:

  • Yellow (Winter Holiday): Candy Cane, Angel, String Lights, Tinsel
  • Green (Photo Editing): Photoshop, Fix, Airbrush, Touch Up
  • Blue (French Words): Vinaigrette, Pamplemousse, Cornichon, Organism
  • Purple (Cells): Honeycomb, Pain, Solar Panel, Spreadsheet

This mix of holiday vibes, photo editing tools, French food words, and science made today’s Connections puzzle a real brain workout.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
