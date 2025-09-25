Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 25): Today's Puzzle Made Your Head Spin? Check Hints, & Full Solution

NYT Connections Answers (September 25): Today's Puzzle Made Your Head Spin? Check Hints, & Full Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 25 is now here. If today's puzzle was too hard for you, don't worry, here are hints, clues, and the full solution to help you keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, released its September 25 challenge, and this one was packed with clever twists. The puzzle asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, a task that always looks simple but can get tricky fast. Like Wordle, Connections resets daily and has built a big following of fans who enjoy cracking patterns, spotting links, and sometimes getting fooled by red herrings. 

If today’s game stumped you, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words that must be divided into four groups of four. Each group is linked by a common theme, but the puzzle often throws in words that could fit more than one group, making mistakes easy.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another set, like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick”, can all go before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four wrong tries before the puzzle ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a quick daily challenge that blends logic, wordplay, and just enough trickery to keep players hooked.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 25)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: These words may describe someone’s beliefs.
  • Green: Variations of tasty frozen liquid.
  • Blue: See any movies?
  • Purple: They share a name.

Extra hints:

  • The shortest term in both the blue and purple groups is seven letters.
  • “Spacecraft” and “Martian” are in different groups.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Left
  • Green: Shake
  • Blue: Departed
  • Purple: Spacecraft

Full Solution for September 25:

  • Yellow (Left-Leaning, Politically): Blue, Left, Liberal, Progressive
  • Green (Ice Cream Parlour Orders): Cone, Cup, Shake, Split
  • Blue (Matt Damon Movies, With “The”): Departed, Good Shepherd, Martian, Rainmaker
  • Purple (Named “Apollo”): Fictional Boxer, Greek/Roman God, Spacecraft, Theatre

Today’s puzzle had an easier yellow and green set, which helped narrow things down before the tougher blue and purple groups. The political terms stood out quickly, and the ice cream theme was straightforward. 

The trickiest parts were linking the Matt Damon movies and realising “Apollo” connected such different words. A fun, layered challenge for puzzle fans.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget