NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, released its September 25 challenge, and this one was packed with clever twists. The puzzle asked players to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, a task that always looks simple but can get tricky fast. Like Wordle, Connections resets daily and has built a big following of fans who enjoy cracking patterns, spotting links, and sometimes getting fooled by red herrings.

If today’s game stumped you, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words that must be divided into four groups of four. Each group is linked by a common theme, but the puzzle often throws in words that could fit more than one group, making mistakes easy.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another set, like “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick”, can all go before the word “Figure.”

Players get only four wrong tries before the puzzle ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a quick daily challenge that blends logic, wordplay, and just enough trickery to keep players hooked.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 25)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: These words may describe someone’s beliefs.

Green: Variations of tasty frozen liquid.

Blue: See any movies?

Purple: They share a name.



Extra hints:

The shortest term in both the blue and purple groups is seven letters.

“Spacecraft” and “Martian” are in different groups.



Spoiler help (one word from each group):

Yellow: Left

Green: Shake

Blue: Departed

Purple: Spacecraft

Full Solution for September 25:

Yellow (Left-Leaning, Politically): Blue, Left, Liberal, Progressive

Green (Ice Cream Parlour Orders): Cone, Cup, Shake, Split

Blue (Matt Damon Movies, With “The”): Departed, Good Shepherd, Martian, Rainmaker

Purple (Named “Apollo”): Fictional Boxer, Greek/Roman God, Spacecraft, Theatre





Today’s puzzle had an easier yellow and green set, which helped narrow things down before the tougher blue and purple groups. The political terms stood out quickly, and the ice cream theme was straightforward.

The trickiest parts were linking the Matt Damon movies and realising “Apollo” connected such different words. A fun, layered challenge for puzzle fans.