NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 23 challenge, and it was a joyful mix of easy and tricky groups. Players had to arrange 16 words into four hidden sets, and while some links stood out quickly, others needed sharper thinking. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has grown a big fan base who enjoy testing their logic and spotting patterns.

If you struggled with today’s puzzle, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you’re asked to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme, but the tricky part is that some words look like they could belong in more than one group.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes before the game ends, and then the solution is revealed. To help, each group is colour-coded:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The challenge looks simple, but it can be surprisingly tricky with plenty of red herrings to throw you off.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 23)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: This is a happy theme.

Green: Find the tongue twister!

Blue: They’re used for travelling.

Purple: Look for movies.

Extra hints:

“Ferris” and “Roller” are in different groups.

One theme is related to the ’80s.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

Yellow: Merry

Green: Baby

Blue: Duffel

Purple: Indiana

Full Solution for September 23:

Yellow (Cheerful): Bouncy, Bright, Merry, Sunny

Green (“Rubber Baby Buggy Bumper”): Baby, Buggy, Bumper, Rubber

Blue (Kinds of Luggage): Carry-On, Duffel, Hard-Shell, Roller

Purple (Title Characters in ’80s Movies): Ferris, Heather, Indiana, Pee-Wee



Today’s puzzle mixed upbeat words, a tongue-twister, luggage, and 1980s movie icons. The “cheerful” group was easy to spot, while the tongue-twister theme needed some extra thought.

The luggage set made sense once “Duffel” and “Carry-On” appeared together. The ’80s movie references were a fun throwback, with Ferris and Indiana stealing the spotlight.