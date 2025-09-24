NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily game, Connections, gave players a fresh brain teaser for Wednesday, September 24. Sixteen words were on the board, and you had to sort them into four groups of four. Some groups popped out fast, and some needed a slow, careful look. This game is short, fun, and it asks you to spot simple links between words.

If you were stuck today, this plain and clear guide will help.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. You must split them into four groups of four words. Each group has a theme.

Some words look like they belong to more than one group. That is on purpose. You only get four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear.

The game uses colours to show how hard a group is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)



To win, find all four groups before you make four mistakes. You can also shuffle the board to see the words in a new order. The fun is in seeing small links and quick patterns.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 24)

Here are the official hints for today:

Yellow: Watch them on the big screen.

Green: There are tiny pieces everywhere!

Blue: Does it have wrinkles?

Purple: Perhaps you should add something... sugary?

Extra hints:

Every group except yellow contains at least one word starting with an "S" .

Every group contains a word starting with a "P".



One word from each group for a small nudge:

Yellow: Picture

Green: Scatter

Blue: Brain

Purple: Potato

Full Solution for September 24 (Puzzle):

Yellow (Movie): Feature, Film, Flick, Picture

Green (Strew): Litter, Pepper, Scatter, Sprinkle

Blue (Wrinkly Things): Brain, Crepe Paper, Prune, Shar Pei

Purple (Sweet ___): Potato, Sixteen, Talk, Tooth



Today, mixed movies, tiny bits that spread, wrinkled things, and a playful, sweet phrase. The yellow movie group was easy to spot once you saw the “picture.” The green group needed you to think of small bits that get scattered.

The blue group links things that are wrinkly. The purple phrase asks you to add a word after “Sweet” to form common terms. Good job if you cracked it!