NYT Connections Answers (November 26): Puzzle 898 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its November 26 challenge, and it was a fun mix of logic and trickery. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four secret groups. At first glance, it looked simple, but some clever red herrings made this puzzle harder than expected.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps puzzle lovers hooked with its mix of pattern-spotting, logic, and lateral thinking. If you found today’s puzzle confusing, here are the hints and the complete solution to help you out.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a game that challenges players to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden link, and you must spot it without getting tricked by similar-looking words that don’t actually belong together.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the game ends, and the solution is revealed. To make things fair, each group comes with a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

(easiest) Green (easy)

(easy) Blue (medium)

(medium) Purple (hardest)

Each puzzle feels short and simple, but spotting the true links requires a sharp eye and some creative thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 26)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: “It’s possible.”

“It’s possible.” Green: They’re people.

They’re people. Blue: See anything financial?

See anything financial? Purple: Let’s turn them around.

Extra hints:

“Sue” and “May” are in different groups.

Only two themes have words with more than three letters.

One word from each group:

Yellow: May

May Green: Deb

Deb Blue: Sec

Sec Purple: God

Full Solution For November 26 (Puzzle #898)

Yellow (Verbs Expressing Possibility): Can, Could, May, Might

Can, Could, May, Might Green (Women’s Nicknames): Deb, Jan, Kat, Sue

Deb, Jan, Kat, Sue Blue (Financial Abbreviations): APR, CFO, IRA, SEC

APR, CFO, IRA, SEC Purple (Backwards Animals): Flow, God, Mar, Tab

Today’s puzzle was a clever mix of grammar, finance, names, and a fun word-twist theme. The yellow group was easy to spot once you saw the modal verbs “Can” and “Might.” The green group gave friendly name vibes, while the blue one was for those who know financial lingo. The toughest was the purple group, spotting animals written backwards like “Flow” (wolf) and “God” (dog) took some real lateral thinking.