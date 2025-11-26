Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (November 26): Puzzle 898 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (November 26): Puzzle 898 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 26 mixed grammar, finance, and backward animals. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its November 26 challenge, and it was a fun mix of logic and trickery. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four secret groups. At first glance, it looked simple, but some clever red herrings made this puzzle harder than expected.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps puzzle lovers hooked with its mix of pattern-spotting, logic, and lateral thinking. If you found today’s puzzle confusing, here are the hints and the complete solution to help you out.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a game that challenges players to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden link, and you must spot it without getting tricked by similar-looking words that don’t actually belong together.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the game ends, and the solution is revealed. To make things fair, each group comes with a difficulty colour:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Each puzzle feels short and simple, but spotting the true links requires a sharp eye and some creative thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 26)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: “It’s possible.”
  • Green: They’re people.
  • Blue: See anything financial?
  • Purple: Let’s turn them around.

Extra hints:

  • “Sue” and “May” are in different groups.
  • Only two themes have words with more than three letters.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: May
  • Green: Deb
  • Blue: Sec
  • Purple: God

Full Solution For November 26 (Puzzle #898)

  • Yellow (Verbs Expressing Possibility): Can, Could, May, Might
  • Green (Women’s Nicknames): Deb, Jan, Kat, Sue
  • Blue (Financial Abbreviations): APR, CFO, IRA, SEC
  • Purple (Backwards Animals): Flow, God, Mar, Tab

Today’s puzzle was a clever mix of grammar, finance, names, and a fun word-twist theme. The yellow group was easy to spot once you saw the modal verbs “Can” and “Might.” The green group gave friendly name vibes, while the blue one was for those who know financial lingo. The toughest was the purple group, spotting animals written backwards like “Flow” (wolf) and “God” (dog) took some real lateral thinking.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
India
'Attacked Even For A Neutral Post', Tharoor Says States Must Work With The Centre To Get Things Done
'Attacked Even For A Neutral Post', Tharoor Says States Must Work With The Centre To Get Things Done
India
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget