NYT Connections Answers (November 24): Puzzle 896 Too Hard To Solve? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 24 challenge, and today’s puzzle was a mix of kitchen gadgets, travel vibes, and a dash of colour. Like always, players had to sort 16 words into four secret groups, each hiding a common theme.

It might sound simple, but it’s full of clever tricks that keep players guessing till the end. If today’s puzzle had you stumped, here’s a full look at the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a fun daily word game where players need to group 16 words into four sets of four, each linked by a shared theme. It may look easy at first glance, but the real challenge is avoiding words that seem to fit together but don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” can all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the game ends, and the answers are revealed automatically. Each group also comes with a colour code that shows how tricky it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections is published by The New York Times (the same team behind Wordle) and is loved by fans who enjoy spotting patterns and using lateral thinking.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 24)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Time to make some food.

Green: As seen when you go for a drive.

Blue: As seen at the airport.

Purple: See any colours?

Extra hints:

Every group except green contains a word starting with an “M.”

Three of today’s groups contain appliances; separate them based on location.

If you need a nudge, here’s one word from each group:

Yellow: Microwave

Green: Shifter

Blue: Metal Detector

Purple: Ultraviolet

Full Solution For November 24 (Puzzle #896)

Yellow (Small Kitchen Appliances): Blender, Microwave, Rice Cooker, Toaster

Green (Features Of A Car’s Centre Console): Air Conditioner, Cup Holder, Radio, Shifter

Blue (Seen While Going Through Airport Security): Bin, Carry-on, Metal Detector, X-ray

Purple (Ending In Colours): Infrared, Marigold, Stingray, Ultraviolet

Today’s puzzle was a delightful mix of everyday items. The kitchen theme came together easily with familiar gadgets like “Microwave” and “Toaster.” The car console group might’ve taken a second look, but “Cup Holder” and “Radio” were clear giveaways.

The airport group was clever too, who doesn’t think of a “Bin” or “Metal Detector” at security? Finally, the “Ending In Colours” set was both tricky and satisfying once you spotted it.