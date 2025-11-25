NYT Connections Answers (November 25): Puzzle 897 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 25 challenge, and it had just the right mix of fun and frustration. The puzzle, as always, asked players to group 16 words into four hidden sets based on shared themes. What looks simple at first often turns tricky, thanks to red herrings designed to confuse even seasoned players.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day, keeping fans hooked on its clever mix of logic, observation, and quick thinking. If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing your answers, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players have to find what connects sets of four words. You get a list of 16 words, and your job is to figure out which ones belong together in groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, but there are tricky overlaps that can easily trip you up.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all refer to Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

The goal is to solve all four groups without making more than four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the answers are automatically revealed. To make things a bit easier, the game uses colour codes for difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s quick, clever, and addictive, a perfect daily challenge for anyone who loves words and patterns.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 25)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Think about size.

Green: There’s a visual connection.

Blue: It’s about a shared action.

Purple: This theme is cheerful.

Extra hints:

“Bug bite” and “two-bit” are in different groups.

Barbie and Mickey are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Trivial

Green: Flamingo

Blue: Your head

Purple: Happy Meal

Full Solution For November 25 (Puzzle #897)

Yellow (Small-time): Mickey Mouse, Rinky-dink, Trivial, Two-bit

Green (Things That Are Pink): Barbie Dreamhouse, Calamine Lotion, Cherry Blossom, Flamingo

Blue (Things You Can Scratch): Bug Bite, Lottery Ticket, Vinyl Record, Your Head

Purple (Starting With Optimistic Words): Glad-hand, Happy Meal, Merry-go-round, Sunny-side Up

Today’s puzzle was packed with clever clues and a cheerful twist. Many players initially linked “Mickey Mouse” with “Barbie Dreamhouse,” but that turned out to be a trap; both belonged to completely different themes. The yellow “small-time” group tripped up several people who thought “Two-bit” might fit elsewhere, while the purple “optimistic” set added a positive ending to today’s challenge.

It wasn’t the hardest puzzle this week, but it definitely kept players guessing with its bright, playful mix of clues.