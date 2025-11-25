Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (November 25): Puzzle 897 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (November 25): Puzzle 897 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections November 25 puzzle featured pink things, scratchable items, and cheerful words. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its November 25 challenge, and it had just the right mix of fun and frustration. The puzzle, as always, asked players to group 16 words into four hidden sets based on shared themes. What looks simple at first often turns tricky, thanks to red herrings designed to confuse even seasoned players. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day, keeping fans hooked on its clever mix of logic, observation, and quick thinking. If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing your answers, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players have to find what connects sets of four words. You get a list of 16 words, and your job is to figure out which ones belong together in groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, but there are tricky overlaps that can easily trip you up.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all refer to Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

The goal is to solve all four groups without making more than four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the answers are automatically revealed. To make things a bit easier, the game uses colour codes for difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s quick, clever, and addictive, a perfect daily challenge for anyone who loves words and patterns.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 25)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Think about size.
  • Green: There’s a visual connection.
  • Blue: It’s about a shared action.
  • Purple: This theme is cheerful.

Extra hints:

  • “Bug bite” and “two-bit” are in different groups.
  • Barbie and Mickey are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Trivial
  • Green: Flamingo
  • Blue: Your head
  • Purple: Happy Meal

Full Solution For November 25 (Puzzle #897)

  • Yellow (Small-time): Mickey Mouse, Rinky-dink, Trivial, Two-bit
  • Green (Things That Are Pink): Barbie Dreamhouse, Calamine Lotion, Cherry Blossom, Flamingo
  • Blue (Things You Can Scratch): Bug Bite, Lottery Ticket, Vinyl Record, Your Head
  • Purple (Starting With Optimistic Words): Glad-hand, Happy Meal, Merry-go-round, Sunny-side Up

Today’s puzzle was packed with clever clues and a cheerful twist. Many players initially linked “Mickey Mouse” with “Barbie Dreamhouse,” but that turned out to be a trap; both belonged to completely different themes. The yellow “small-time” group tripped up several people who thought “Two-bit” might fit elsewhere, while the purple “optimistic” set added a positive ending to today’s challenge.

It wasn’t the hardest puzzle this week, but it definitely kept players guessing with its bright, playful mix of clues.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget