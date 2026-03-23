IPL 2026 Full Schedule Release: BCCI Confirms 74-Game Format; Full Fixtures Expected This Week

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IPL 2026 Schedule Update: Despite months of speculation and intense pressure from broadcasters to expand the league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially decided to retain the 74-match format for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. The move puts to rest viral rumors suggesting an 84-match "mega-season" for IPL 2026.

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) now having finalized poll dates for key states like West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, the BCCI is expected to release the full IPL 2026 schedule within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Why the Expansion Failed to Materialize

Whispers of an expanded window began when internal documentation for the IPL fantasy game briefly listed an 80-game league stage. However, insiders confirm that the expansion to 84 or 94 matches is currently hindered by the existing ICC Future Tours Program (FTP), which does not expire until April 2027.

The IPL remains a 65-day sprint. Under the current FTP, there is simply no room to add 10 more matches without severely impacting international bilateral series.

The ongoing war and resulting fuel crisis have made logistics a nightmare. The BCCI noted that expanding travel during a time of airspace closures and rising aviation costs, which has already forced the PSL into a two-venue, closed-door event, is currently unviable.

Broadcaster Demands: While JioStar has been pushing for more inventory to maximize their ₹48,390 crore investment, the BCCI has opted for stability until the next media rights cycle begins in 2028.

How IPL 2026 Will Work

Since the match count remains at 74, the tournament will stick to the "Two Group" system used since 2022:

Group Structure: 10 teams divided into two groups of five.

League Stage: Each team plays 14 games, home and away, against their own group members, and once against four teams from the other group (with one "rivalry" team played twice).

The Playoffs: The standard Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and Final structure remains unchanged.

Full Schedule Countdown: What to Expect

The BCCI released Phase 1 (March 28 – April 12) on March 11, covering only the first 20 matches. Now that the state election dates are cleared, the remaining 54 matches will be announced before the tournament opener between RCB and SRH on March 28.

Opening Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chinnaswamy Stadium).

Venues in Focus: Guwahati will host the first leg of Rajasthan Royals' home games, while New Chandigarh will serve as the early base for Punjab Kings.

The Finale: The IPL 2026 Final is tentatively scheduled for May 31, likely returning to Bengaluru as the defending champions' home ground.