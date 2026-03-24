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HomeNewsWorld'Me And The Ayatollah': Trump Says Hormuz May Be Jointly Controlled, Strait To Open 'Very Soon'

'Me And The Ayatollah': Trump Says Hormuz May Be Jointly Controlled, Strait To Open 'Very Soon'

Trump suggested the US and Iran could jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz, hinting at easing tensions after productive talks. He paused strikes on Iranian infrastructure, citing positive dialogue and potential regime change.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has said the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor, is likely to be jointly managed by the United States and Iran. He also said that the strait could “open very soon” amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. 

Speaking to reporters, Trump said progress in ongoing talks with Tehran could soon stabilise the vital passage. He added that he and Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could together manage the route.

“It will be jointly controlled. Me and the Ayatollah—whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next one is,” Trump said.

Conflict, Strikes And Regime Change Remarks

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most crucial energy transit routes, typically handling around 15 million barrels of crude oil and 5 million barrels of petroleum products daily, roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

However, escalating conflict in the region has made the passage increasingly risky, raising concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Trump also claimed that initial strikes in the conflict had significantly impacted Iran’s senior leadership, suggesting the possibility of a “very serious” regime change. He noted that discussions held over the weekend indicated a potential easing of tensions.

Referring to those involved in the negotiations, he said the US was engaging with “very reasonable” and “respected” individuals within Iran, hinting that one of them could emerge as a key figure in future arrangements.

US Pauses Strikes Amid Ongoing Talks

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that he had directed the US Department of War to hold off on military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Washington and Tehran had held “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days aimed at resolving hostilities.

"I am please to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," the post read.

He said the decision to pause strikes was based on the “tone and tenor” of the talks, which he described as detailed and constructive, adding that discussions would continue through the week.

The development comes as the conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran has entered its fourth week.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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