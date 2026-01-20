NYT Connections Answers (January 20): Puzzle #953 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another fun brain test for Tuesday, January 20. As always, players are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but the game is full of tricky traps. Many words look like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favorite for people who love puzzles. Some days feel smooth. Other days feel confusing. Today’s puzzle sits right in the middle. It has clear themes, but also enough twists to make you pause and rethink. If you found yourself stuck, don’t worry. Below is everything you need, how the game works, today’s hints, and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times. You get 16 words on the screen. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick.” All of these come before the word “Figure.”

Each word belongs to only one group. The game becomes tricky because some words look like they fit in more than one place. These are called red herrings. They are made to confuse you.

You are allowed only four mistakes. On your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Every puzzle also has four difficulty levels:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

This colour system helps players understand how tough each group is once the puzzle is solved.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (Tuesday, January 20)

Here are your hints for today:

Yellow: Think of a thread.

Green: They like flowers.

Blue: Can you cross it?

Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

Every group except purple contains a five-letter word.

“Needle” and “weave” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Weave

Green: Bumble

Blue: Rialto

Purple: Desiree

Today’s Connections groups are:

Yellow: Intertwine

Green: Kinds Of Bees

Blue: Famous Bridges

Purple: Starting With Synonyms For "Hanker For"

Full Answer for Tuesday, January 20:

Yellow (Intertwine): Lace, Twist, Weave, Wind

Green (Kinds Of Bees): Bumble, Carpenter, Honey, Killer

Blue (Famous Bridges): Brooklyn, Golden Gate, Rialto, Tower

Purple (Starting With Synonyms For "Hanker For"): Craven, Desiree, Needle, Wanton

This puzzle had a nice mix of simple and tricky ideas. The bee group stood out quickly for many players. The bridge group felt familiar, too.

The hardest part was purple. Spotting that these words start with different ways to say “want” was not easy. It’s the kind of twist that makes Connections fun.