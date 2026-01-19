NYT Connections Answers (January 19): Puzzle #952 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 19): Puzzle #952 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 19 mixes new beginnings, money, science, and quick phrases. Get today’s hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, is back with its Monday, January 19 puzzle, and today’s grid is full of clever twists. Players once again face the challenge of sorting 16 words into four hidden groups. It sounds simple, but the puzzle quickly becomes tricky because many words feel like they belong in more than one place. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has built a loyal fan base that loves solving patterns, making guesses, and learning from mistakes. If today’s board felt confusing, don’t worry, here’s everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you are given 16 words and asked to place them into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme. The catch is that the puzzle is filled with red herrings, words that seem like they fit together but don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Your goal is to find all four correct groups before making four mistakes. On your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but it pushes you to think in new ways. That’s what makes Connections so fun and addictive.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 19)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: The opposite of a veteran.
  • Green: Think of money.
  • Blue: See anything you can measure?
  • Purple: Add something that isn’t slow.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue has a word starting with “F.”
  • “Fortune” and “Silver” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Budding
  • Green: Mint
  • Blue: Length
  • Purple: Study

The groups for today are:

  • Yellow: Inexperienced
  • Green: 🤑
  • Blue: Measured By SI Units
  • Purple: Words After “Quick”

Full Solution for Monday, January 19:

  • Yellow (Inexperienced): Budding, Fresh, Naive, New
  • Green (🤑): Bundle, Fortune, Mint, Wad
  • Blue (Measured By SI Units): Current, Length, Mass, Time
  • Purple (Words After “Quick”): Fix, Sand, Silver, Study

Today’s puzzle played with ideas of newness, money, science, and common word pairs. The yellow group felt warm and easy once “budding” and “new” stood out. The green group clicked when “mint” pointed toward money. 

The blue group leaned on basic measurements, while the purple group rewarded players who thought of everyday phrases like “quick fix” and “quick study.” It was a smart and balanced puzzle that kept players thinking right till the end.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the NYT Connections game?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where you sort 16 words into four groups of four, each with a hidden theme.

What are the difficulty levels in Connections?

The groups are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow is easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple, which is the hardest.

Can words in Connections fit into multiple groups?

Yes, the puzzle often includes red herrings, words that seem to fit in more than one category, making it tricky to solve.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
