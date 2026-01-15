Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 15): Puzzle #948 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (January 15): Puzzle #948 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 15 puzzle mixed tools, flakes, and hidden names. See today’s hints and the full solution right here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, is back with its Thursday, January 15 puzzle, and today’s grid is full of clever traps. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It may sound easy, but the game is designed to trick your brain. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and thinking in new ways. 

If today’s board left you confused, don’t worry. Below is everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden theme. The twist is that many words look like they belong together, even when they don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but it quickly becomes a real brain workout.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 15)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Tools used for a common outdoor activity.
  • Green: They don’t move.
  • Blue: Is there a similarity in shape?
  • Purple: See any names?

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except purple has words starting with “S”.
  • “Snow” and “Frozen” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Spade
  • Green: Static
  • Blue: Cereal
  • Purple: Patron

Connections Groups for Today:

  • Yellow: Gardening Tools
  • Green: Unmoving
  • Blue: Things That Come In Flakes
  • Purple: Words Formed By Two Men’s Names

Full Solution for Thursday, January 15:

  • Yellow (Gardening Tools): Hose, Rake, Shovel, Spade
  • Green (Unmoving): Frozen, Static, Stationary, Still
  • Blue (Things That Come In Flakes): Cereal, Dandruff, Salt, Snow
  • Purple (Words Formed By Two Men’s Names): Jackal, Levitate, Melted, Patron

Today’s puzzle was smartly layered. Many players grouped “Snow” and “Frozen” together, only to find out they belonged in different sets. 

The blue group stood out once “Cereal” and “Dandruff” clicked. The purple group was the trickiest, as it relied on spotting hidden names inside words. A fun and thoughtful challenge overall.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI Blocks Grok From 'Undressing' People After Global Outrage, Govt Probes
Elon Musk's xAI Blocks Grok From 'Undressing' People After Global Outrage, Govt Probes
World
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget