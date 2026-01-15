NYT Connections Answers (January 15): Puzzle #948 Bamboozled You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, is back with its Thursday, January 15 puzzle, and today’s grid is full of clever traps. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It may sound easy, but the game is designed to trick your brain. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and thinking in new ways.

If today’s board left you confused, don’t worry. Below is everything you need, from hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a hidden theme. The twist is that many words look like they belong together, even when they don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but it quickly becomes a real brain workout.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 15)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Tools used for a common outdoor activity.

Green: They don’t move.

Blue: Is there a similarity in shape?

Purple: See any names?

Extra hints:

Every theme except purple has words starting with “S”.

“Snow” and “Frozen” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Spade

Green: Static

Blue: Cereal

Purple: Patron

Connections Groups for Today:

Yellow: Gardening Tools

Green: Unmoving

Blue: Things That Come In Flakes

Purple: Words Formed By Two Men’s Names

Full Solution for Thursday, January 15:

Yellow (Gardening Tools): Hose, Rake, Shovel, Spade

Green (Unmoving): Frozen, Static, Stationary, Still

Blue (Things That Come In Flakes): Cereal, Dandruff, Salt, Snow

Purple (Words Formed By Two Men’s Names): Jackal, Levitate, Melted, Patron

Today’s puzzle was smartly layered. Many players grouped “Snow” and “Frozen” together, only to find out they belonged in different sets.

The blue group stood out once “Cereal” and “Dandruff” clicked. The purple group was the trickiest, as it relied on spotting hidden names inside words. A fun and thoughtful challenge overall.