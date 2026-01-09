NYT Connections Answers (January 9): Puzzle #942 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Friday, January 9, and today’s challenge was a clever one. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and tricky word links.

If today’s puzzle felt confusing or you got stuck halfway through, this full breakdown will help you understand how everything fits together.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players are shown 16 words on a grid. The goal is to sort these words into four groups of four, based on a shared theme. Every word belongs to only one group, even though many words may seem like they fit in more than one place.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong together because they are Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all commonly come before the word “Figure.”

The tricky part is avoiding red herrings. These are words that look like they belong together but don’t. Players get only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the full solution is shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

Yellow is the easiest

Green is easy

Blue is medium

Purple is the hardest

This mix of logic and wordplay is what keeps Connections fun and challenging every day.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 9)

Here are today’s official hints to guide players without giving everything away at once:

Yellow: They share a visual characteristic.

Green: They indicate danger and trouble.

Blue: They’re missing something.

Purple: Swap the first letter.

Extra hints for today:

Every theme except green has a word starting with “C”.

The words that start with numbers are all in different groups.

One word from each group to help you along:

Yellow: Cardinal

Green: Deep End

Blue: Direction

Purple: Forth

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Things That Are Red

Green: Used In Metaphors For Precarious Situations

Blue: Musical Artists Minus Starting Numbers

Purple: Cardinal Directions With First Letter Changed

Full Answer for Friday, January 9:

Yellow (Things That Are Red): 3 Ball, Cardinal, Heart Emoji, Solo Cup

Green (Used In Metaphors For Precarious Situations): 8 Ball, Deep End, Limb, Thin Ice

Blue (Musical Artists Minus Starting Numbers): 6 Mafia, Chainz, Direction, Non Blondes

Purple (Cardinal Directions With First Letter Changed): Couth, Forth, Lest, Oast



Today’s puzzle played with numbers, word swaps, and familiar phrases. The green group stood out with common danger-related sayings, while the blue group tested music knowledge.

The purple group was the trickiest, asking players to change just one letter to find the pattern. Overall, it was a smart and satisfying puzzle for a Friday challenge.