NYT Connections Answers (January 9): Puzzle #942 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 9 puzzle mixed red objects, danger phrases, music acts, and word swaps. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Friday, January 9, and today’s challenge was a clever one. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to spot, while others needed a second look. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and tricky word links. 

If today’s puzzle felt confusing or you got stuck halfway through, this full breakdown will help you understand how everything fits together.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players are shown 16 words on a grid. The goal is to sort these words into four groups of four, based on a shared theme. Every word belongs to only one group, even though many words may seem like they fit in more than one place.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong together because they are Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all commonly come before the word “Figure.”

The tricky part is avoiding red herrings. These are words that look like they belong together but don’t. Players get only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the full solution is shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is to find:

  • Yellow is the easiest
  • Green is easy
  • Blue is medium
  • Purple is the hardest

This mix of logic and wordplay is what keeps Connections fun and challenging every day.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 9)

Here are today’s official hints to guide players without giving everything away at once:

  • Yellow: They share a visual characteristic.
  • Green: They indicate danger and trouble.
  • Blue: They’re missing something.
  • Purple: Swap the first letter.

Extra hints for today:

  • Every theme except green has a word starting with “C”.
  • The words that start with numbers are all in different groups.

One word from each group to help you along:

  • Yellow: Cardinal
  • Green: Deep End
  • Blue: Direction
  • Purple: Forth

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Things That Are Red
  • Green: Used In Metaphors For Precarious Situations
  • Blue: Musical Artists Minus Starting Numbers
  • Purple: Cardinal Directions With First Letter Changed

Full Answer for Friday, January 9:

  • Yellow (Things That Are Red): 3 Ball, Cardinal, Heart Emoji, Solo Cup
  • Green (Used In Metaphors For Precarious Situations): 8 Ball, Deep End, Limb, Thin Ice
  • Blue (Musical Artists Minus Starting Numbers): 6 Mafia, Chainz, Direction, Non Blondes
  • Purple (Cardinal Directions With First Letter Changed): Couth, Forth, Lest, Oast

Today’s puzzle played with numbers, word swaps, and familiar phrases. The green group stood out with common danger-related sayings, while the blue group tested music knowledge.

The purple group was the trickiest, asking players to change just one letter to find the pattern. Overall, it was a smart and satisfying puzzle for a Friday challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game where you sort 16 words into four groups of four based on a shared theme. Each word belongs to only one group.

How do you play Connections?

The goal is to find four groups of four words that share a common theme. You have four wrong guesses before the game ends and the solution is revealed.

What do the colors mean in Connections?

The colors indicate the difficulty of the groups. Yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue for medium difficulty, and purple for the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
