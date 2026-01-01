Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (January 1): Year’s First Puzzle #934 Got You Stuck? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 1 puzzle mixed magic, butter phrases, and tricky fan words. Check hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, kicked off Wednesday, January 1, with a fresh puzzle that tested players right from the start of the year. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links felt clear once spotted, while others were designed to slow players down. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for people who enjoy thinking carefully about words and patterns. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, below is a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players are given 16 words. These words must be sorted into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words can look like they belong together, even when they do not.

For example, four words might all be characters from the same story. Another group might be words that are often used together, with one extra word added. You must look closely and think carefully before making a choice.

Players get only four chances to make mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the correct answers are shown. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

  • Yellow is the easiest
  • Green is easy
  • Blue is medium
  • Purple is the hardest

This colour system helps players know which connections are meant to be simple and which ones are meant to be tricky.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 1)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: See anything magical?
  • Green: "Remove."
  • Blue: Find the "big fans".
  • Purple: Add a food.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue contains a word starting with "S".
  • "Head" and "fingers" are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Curse
  • Green: Shuck
  • Blue: Hound
  • Purple: Fingers

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Bit Of Magic
  • Green: Remove The Covering From
  • Blue "Enthusiast" Equivalent
  • Purple: Butter___

Full Solution for Thursday, January 1:

  • Yellow (Bit Of Magic): Charm, Curse, Hex, Spell
  • Green (Remove The Covering From): Peel, Shell, Shuck, Skin
  • Blue "Enthusiast" Equivalent: Buff, Head, Hound, Rat
  • Purple (Butter___): Fingers, Fly, Nut, Scotch

Today’s puzzle mixed simple ideas with clever wordplay. The magic group was easy once words like “curse” and “spell” stood out. The green group worked well if you focused on removing outer layers. 

The blue group was tricky, as the words only made sense once you thought about people who are big fans of something. The purple group clicked when players noticed common phrases that begin with “butter.” Overall, it was a smart and balanced way to start the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections game?

The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme or idea.

How many mistakes can a player make in Connections?

Players get only four chances to make mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

What are the four groups in the January 1st NYT Connections puzzle?

The groups are: Bit Of Magic (Charm, Curse, Hex, Spell), Remove The Covering From (Peel, Shell, Shuck, Skin), 'Enthusiast' Equivalent (Buff, Head, Hound, Rat), and Butter___ (Fingers, Fly, Nut, Scotch).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
