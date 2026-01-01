NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, kicked off Wednesday, January 1, with a fresh puzzle that tested players right from the start of the year. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links felt clear once spotted, while others were designed to slow players down.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for people who enjoy thinking carefully about words and patterns. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, below is a simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players are given 16 words. These words must be sorted into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words can look like they belong together, even when they do not.

For example, four words might all be characters from the same story. Another group might be words that are often used together, with one extra word added. You must look closely and think carefully before making a choice.

Players get only four chances to make mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the correct answers are shown. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

Yellow is the easiest

Green is easy

Blue is medium

Purple is the hardest

This colour system helps players know which connections are meant to be simple and which ones are meant to be tricky.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 1)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: See anything magical?

Green: "Remove."

Blue: Find the "big fans".

Purple: Add a food.

Extra hints:

Every theme except blue contains a word starting with "S".

"Head" and "fingers" are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Curse

Green: Shuck

Blue: Hound

Purple: Fingers

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Bit Of Magic

Green: Remove The Covering From

Blue "Enthusiast" Equivalent

Purple: Butter___

Full Solution for Thursday, January 1:

Yellow (Bit Of Magic): Charm, Curse, Hex, Spell

Green (Remove The Covering From): Peel, Shell, Shuck, Skin

Blue "Enthusiast" Equivalent: Buff, Head, Hound, Rat

Purple (Butter___): Fingers, Fly, Nut, Scotch

Today’s puzzle mixed simple ideas with clever wordplay. The magic group was easy once words like “curse” and “spell” stood out. The green group worked well if you focused on removing outer layers.

The blue group was tricky, as the words only made sense once you thought about people who are big fans of something. The purple group clicked when players noticed common phrases that begin with “butter.” Overall, it was a smart and balanced way to start the year.