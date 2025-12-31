Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, closed out the year with its December 31 challenge, and it felt very fitting for New Year’s Eve. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, the list looked random, but once the themes started to click, everything made more sense.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy spotting patterns and solving small but clever puzzles. If today’s grid left you confused, here is a full and easy breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times. You are given 16 words, and your goal is to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct. These tricky words are added on purpose to slow you down.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

You can also shuffle the words on the board to see them in a new way, which often helps.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 31)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: It’s part of a celebration.

Green: You’ll lose your stuff here.

Blue: Think of a city in the USA.

Purple: Focus on the first half.

Extra hints:

Every theme contains a word starting with "C".

Every theme contains a word starting with "B".

One word from each group to help you out:

Yellow: Fireworks

Green: Black Hole

Blue: Cheesesteak

Purple: Bay Leaf

Full Solution for Wednesday, December 31:

Yellow (Happy New Year!): Ball Drop, Champagne Flute, Fireworks, Noisemaker

Green (Places Where Things Disappear): Bermuda Triangle, Black Hole, Couch Cushions, Dryer

Blue (Associated With Philadelphia): Brotherly Love, Cheesesteak, Liberty Bell, Rocky

Purple (Starting With Bodies Of Water): Bay Leaf, Channel Surf, Sea Bass, Sound Barrier

This puzzle felt festive and smart at the same time. The New Year’s group was easy to spot, while the green group was funny because everyone had lost something in the couch cushions or a dryer. The Philadelphia group worked well if you knew the city, and the purple group needed careful attention to the first word part. A fun way to wrap up the year.