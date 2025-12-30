NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, December 30 challenge, and today’s game is all about thinking clearly. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links were easy to spot, others were meant to confuse you.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy slow thinking, pattern spotting, and small wins. If today’s puzzle felt tricky, here is a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a common idea that links all four words together. The challenge is that many words look like they could belong in more than one group. These confusing words are placed on purpose to trick you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the answers are shown automatically. Each group also has a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

This colour system helps players understand which groups might be simpler and which need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 30)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: They describe the desired end stage.

Green: They provide info.

Blue: Find the stages of travel.

Purple: They’re part of a vehicle.

Extra hints:

“Touchdown” and “goal” are in different groups.

“Scale” and “climb” are in different groups.

One word from each group to help you out:

Yellow: Goal

Green: Scale

Blue: Takeoff

Purple: Rack

If you still need help, here are the confirmed groups for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Intention

Green: Measuring Devices

Blue: Parts Of A Flight

Purple: Bike Accessories

Full Answer for Tuesday, December 30:

Yellow (Intention): Aim, Goal, Object, Point

Green (Measuring Devices): Clock, Compass, Ruler, Scale

Blue (Parts Of A Flight): Climb, Takeoff, Taxi, Touchdown

Purple (Bike Accessories): Basket, Bell, Rack, Reflector

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. Many players mixed up “goal” and “touchdown,” but the trick was to think about the meaning, not sports. The measuring tools group was straightforward, while the bike accessories set surprised some players. Overall, a smart and satisfying Connections puzzle to end the year.

