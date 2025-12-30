Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (December 30): Puzzle #932 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (December 30): Puzzle #932 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 30 puzzle mixed intention, measuring tools, flight stages, and bike accessories. Check hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, December 30 challenge, and today’s game is all about thinking clearly. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links were easy to spot, others were meant to confuse you. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy slow thinking, pattern spotting, and small wins. If today’s puzzle felt tricky, here is a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a common idea that links all four words together. The challenge is that many words look like they could belong in more than one group. These confusing words are placed on purpose to trick you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends, and the answers are shown automatically. Each group also has a colour based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

This colour system helps players understand which groups might be simpler and which need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 30)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: They describe the desired end stage.
  • Green: They provide info.
  • Blue: Find the stages of travel.
  • Purple: They’re part of a vehicle.

Extra hints:

  • “Touchdown” and “goal” are in different groups.
  • “Scale” and “climb” are in different groups.

One word from each group to help you out:

  • Yellow: Goal
  • Green: Scale
  • Blue: Takeoff
  • Purple: Rack

If you still need help, here are the confirmed groups for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Intention
  • Green: Measuring Devices
  • Blue: Parts Of A Flight
  • Purple: Bike Accessories

Full Answer for Tuesday, December 30:

  • Yellow (Intention): Aim, Goal, Object, Point
  • Green (Measuring Devices): Clock, Compass, Ruler, Scale
  • Blue (Parts Of A Flight): Climb, Takeoff, Taxi, Touchdown
  • Purple (Bike Accessories): Basket, Bell, Rack, Reflector

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. Many players mixed up “goal” and “touchdown,” but the trick was to think about the meaning, not sports. The measuring tools group was straightforward, while the bike accessories set surprised some players. Overall, a smart and satisfying Connections puzzle to end the year.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word game where players must group 16 words into four sets of four, with each set sharing a common theme.

How many mistakes can you make in Connections?

You are allowed only four mistakes. If you make four wrong guesses, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

What are the categories for the Tuesday, December 30th Connections puzzle?

The categories are: Intention (Yellow), Measuring Devices (Green), Parts Of A Flight (Blue), and Bike Accessories (Purple).

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget