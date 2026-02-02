NYT Connections Answers (February 2): Puzzle #966 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its February 2 challenge, and today’s game leaned more on thinking calmly than rushing through guesses. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, many of the words looked unrelated, which made the puzzle feel confusing. But once the patterns started to appear, the groups made much more sense.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, word play, and clever traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a clear look at the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they could fit in more than one group. These misleading words are added on purpose to test your focus.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players are allowed only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game looks short and simple, but it often takes careful thinking to avoid easy mistakes.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 2)

Here are today’s Connections hints:

Yellow: "How long shall it take?"

Green: Without it, you can't enter.

Blue: They know how to deal with criminals.

Purple: They're nearly plants.

Extra hints:

Every theme except blue contains a word starting with "P".

Try grouping potential names together.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Stretch

Green: Lanyard

Blue: Reacher

Purple: Psalm

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Duration

Green: Credentials For Entry

Blue: Modern Crime Series Protagonists

Purple: Trees Plus A Letter

Full Solution for February 2 (Puzzle #966):

Yellow (Duration): Interval, Period, Span, Stretch

Green (Credentials For Entry): Lanyard, Pass, Stamp, Wristband

Blue (Modern Crime Series Protagonists): Bosch, Cross, Reacher, Ryan

Purple (Trees Plus A Letter): Fair, Marple, Popular, Psalm

Today’s puzzle rewarded players who stayed patient. The duration group was fairly easy once “interval” and “span” were spotted. The entry credentials group made sense after thinking about events and access passes.

The blue group depended on knowing modern crime series characters, which could trip up some players. The purple group was the sneakiest, as it required spotting tree names hidden inside longer words. Overall, a clever and balanced puzzle.