NYT Connections Answers (February 2): Puzzle #966 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 2 puzzle tested duration, crime characters, and hidden trees. See today’s hints and the full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its February 2 challenge, and today’s game leaned more on thinking calmly than rushing through guesses. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, many of the words looked unrelated, which made the puzzle feel confusing. But once the patterns started to appear, the groups made much more sense. 

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back with its mix of logic, word play, and clever traps. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a clear look at the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they could fit in more than one group. These misleading words are added on purpose to test your focus.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players are allowed only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks short and simple, but it often takes careful thinking to avoid easy mistakes.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 2)

Here are today’s Connections hints:

  • Yellow: "How long shall it take?"
  • Green: Without it, you can't enter.
  • Blue: They know how to deal with criminals.
  • Purple: They're nearly plants.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue contains a word starting with "P".
  • Try grouping potential names together.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Stretch
  • Green: Lanyard
  • Blue: Reacher
  • Purple: Psalm

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Duration
  • Green: Credentials For Entry
  • Blue: Modern Crime Series Protagonists
  • Purple: Trees Plus A Letter

Full Solution for February 2 (Puzzle #966):

  • Yellow (Duration): Interval, Period, Span, Stretch
  • Green (Credentials For Entry): Lanyard, Pass, Stamp, Wristband
  • Blue (Modern Crime Series Protagonists): Bosch, Cross, Reacher, Ryan
  • Purple (Trees Plus A Letter): Fair, Marple, Popular, Psalm

Today’s puzzle rewarded players who stayed patient. The duration group was fairly easy once “interval” and “span” were spotted. The entry credentials group made sense after thinking about events and access passes. 

The blue group depended on knowing modern crime series characters, which could trip up some players. The purple group was the sneakiest, as it required spotting tree names hidden inside longer words. Overall, a clever and balanced puzzle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the New York Times Connections puzzle?

Connections is a daily word game where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme.

How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?

Players are allowed only four wrong guesses. The game ends and reveals the answers after the fourth mistake.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group: Yellow is easiest, Green is easy, Blue is medium, and Purple is the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
