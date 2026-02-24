Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (February 24): Can You Solve Puzzle #988? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (February 24): Can You Solve Puzzle #988? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections February 24 puzzle jumps from science to Scotland to famous writers. See today’s hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, February 24 puzzle, and today’s grid takes you on a wild ride. At first glance, the words look totally unrelated. One moment you feel like you’re in a science class, then suddenly you’re thinking about Scotland, and before you know it, you’re naming famous writers. That’s the magic of Connections. It looks simple, but it can twist your brain in seconds.

As always, players must sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Each group shares something in common. Some links are easy to spot. Others take a bit more thinking. If today’s puzzle left you confused, here’s everything you need, from gentle hints to the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times. You get 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a theme.

But here’s the tricky part. Some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are called red herrings. They are placed there to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make four mistakes, the game ends, and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Some days feel simple. Other days, like today, make you jump from topic to topic before it finally clicks.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 24)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: Found under the sea and under your skin.
  • Green: Icons of Merida.
  • Blue: The men behind the curtain.
  • Purple: One word completes them all.

Extra hints:

  • All but one group is based on real-world categories; one is more playful.
  • Each group has at least one word containing the letter “A”.

One word from each group to help you further:

  • Yellow: Coral
  • Green: Tartan
  • Blue: Coward
  • Purple: Jim

If you’re ready for the full breakdown, here it is.

Full Solution for February 24:

  • Yellow (Calcium-based Structures): Bones, Coral, Shells, Teeth
  • Green (Symbols of Scotland): Bagpipes, Scottie, Tartan, Thistle
  • Blue (Famous Playwrights): Chekhov, Coward, Miller, Shaw
  • Purple (___ Beam): Balance, Jim, Laser, Tractor

This puzzle really jumps around. At first, it feels like a science lesson with bones, coral, shells, and teeth. Then suddenly you’re thinking about Scotland with bagpipes, tartan, thistle, and Scottie. After that, it feels like an English class with Chekhov, Shaw, Miller, and Coward.

The purple group is the playful one. Each word can come before “Beam.” Think balance beam, laser beam, tractor beam, and Jim Beam. That clever wordplay is what makes Connections so fun.

Today’s grid was not the hardest ever, but it definitely made players stop and think. If you solved it without mistakes, well done. If not, there’s always tomorrow’s puzzle waiting.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme.

How many wrong guesses do you get in Connections?

You are allowed only four wrong guesses in the game. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and the solutions are revealed.

What are red herrings in Connections?

Red herrings are words that appear to fit a group but are actually designed to mislead and confuse players.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (February 24): Can You Solve Puzzle #988? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (February 24): Can You Solve Puzzle #988? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (February 24): Can You Guess Puzzle #1711? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (February 24): Can You Guess Puzzle #1711? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 24): Act Fast To Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 24): Act Fast To Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (February 23): Puzzle #987 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (February 23): Puzzle #987 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Trade Deal Protest: Battle for the Mandi, Kharge and Rahul to Address Thousands in Bhopal Today
Aviation Tragedy: Air Ambulance Crashes in Chatra, All 7 Onboard Killed
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget