NYT Connections Answers (February 20): Puzzle #984 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Friday, February 20, and today’s challenge was a clever mix of literal meanings and deeper ideas. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, some words felt magical or mysterious, while others looked simple and everyday. But as always, Connections loves to trick you by making words feel related when they are not.

Just like Wordle, this game resets every day and keeps players coming back for that “aha” moment. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, here is a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common theme. The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, but only one grouping is correct.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all connect as Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the full answer is shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

This colour system helps players understand which groups are meant to be simple and which ones need deeper thinking.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 20)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: A band-aid over a leaky tap, for example

Green: What goes around comes around

Blue: Oft fought over symbols

Purple: A word with many hats

Extra hints:

Some words are metaphorical, others literal.

Consider the context behind the words, not just their meaning.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Silver Bullet

Green: Werewolf

Blue: Iron

Purple: Donkey

Connections Groups for Today:

Yellow: Quick Fix

Green: Associated With the Moon

Blue: Original Monopoly Tokens

Purple: What 'Jack' Might Refer To

Full Solution for Friday, February 20:

Yellow (Quick Fix): Easy Answer, Magic Wand, Panacea, Silver Bullet

Green (Associated With the Moon): Eclipse, Green Cheese, Tide, Werewolf

Blue (Original Monopoly Tokens): Boot, Iron, Thimble, Top Hat

Purple (What 'Jack' Might Refer To): Cheese, Donkey, Playing Card, Socket

This puzzle was a fun one to solve. Many players struggled to separate “Silver Bullet” and “Werewolf” because they felt closely linked. Words like “Panacea” also stood out and felt tricky next to more scientific ideas like “Eclipse” and “Tide.” Overall, it was a smart puzzle that rewarded careful thinking.