NYT Connections Answers (February 17): Puzzle #981 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Tuesday, 17 February mixed speed, sauces, and smart wordplay. Check today’s hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back for Tuesday, 17 February, and today’s puzzle was a clever mix of speed, food, movement, and tricky wordplay. As usual, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. At first glance, some words felt easy to match, but a few sneaky overlaps made this puzzle more confusing than it looked.

Connections works a lot like Wordle in one big way: it resets every day. That means a brand-new challenge and a fresh chance to test your brain. If today’s puzzle slowed you down or made you second-guess yourself, you’re not alone. Below is a full and simple breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must group 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme. The hard part is that many words seem like they belong together, even when they don’t. These tricky words are meant to distract you.

For example, some words may look like food, actions, or objects, but only four truly belong in each group. You must find all four correct groups before making four mistakes. On your fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks simple, but it really tests how carefully you think about words and meanings.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (February 17)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: What cars and cameras have in common.
  • Green: Pantry staples of those well-travelled.
  • Blue: A hunter’s movement.
  • Purple: None of these quite land...

Extra hints:

  • Exactly two groups contain words that can function as verbs.
  • Every group contains at least one word with a double letter.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Flash
  • Green: Oyster
  • Blue: Thumb
  • Purple: Bustle

Full Solution For Tuesday, 17 February:

  • Yellow (Zoom): Dart, Flash, Speed, Zip
  • Green (Sauces in Chinese Cuisine): Hoisin, Oyster, Plum, Soy
  • Blue (Riffle (through)): Flip, Leaf, Skim, Thumb
  • Purple (Starting With Synonyms For "Dud"): Bombay, Bustle, Floppy, Missus

This puzzle is another great example of how Connections keeps players guessing. When it feels like everything has a deep meaning, the game sometimes surprises you with simple word structure instead. The mix of fast action words, familiar sauces, and clever starting sounds made today’s puzzle fun and light.

And honestly, after seeing all those sauce names, it’s hard not to think about food. If today’s puzzle made you crave dumplings, you’re definitely not the only one.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle where players group 16 words into four categories, each with a hidden theme. It resets every day with a new challenge.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group. Yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple as the hardest.

Are there any extra hints for the February 17th puzzle?

Yes, two groups have words that can function as verbs, and every group contains at least one word with a double letter.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
