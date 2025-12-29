Connections is a daily word game from the New York Times where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, each sharing a common theme. The game aims to challenge players with words that seem related but aren't.
NYT Connections Answers (December 29): Puzzle #931 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections December 29 puzzle mixed biology, Olympic sports, trends, and tricky car wordplay. See hints and full answers here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its December 29 (Friday) challenge, and today’s grid had a smart mix of logic, biology, sports, and wordplay. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four correct groups. At first glance, many of the words felt unrelated, but once the patterns started to appear, the puzzle became very satisfying to solve.
Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy thinking carefully and spotting hidden links. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, here’s a clear and simple breakdown to help you understand it fully.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times, where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to divide them into four groups of four words each. Every group has one shared idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together but actually don’t. These are added on purpose to confuse players.
For example, words might look connected by meaning, sound, or spelling, but only one grouping is fully correct. You can make only four mistakes. Once you make the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown automatically.
Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:
- Yellow is the easiest
- Green is easy
- Blue is medium
- Purple is the hardest
This colour system helps players understand which connections are more obvious and which ones need deeper thinking.
Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 29)
Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow: Think of a development.
- Green: Biology.
- Blue: Find the sports.
- Purple: Look for hidden cars.
Extra hints:
- Every theme except purple contains a word starting with “T”.
- “Infinity” and “Gene” are in different groups.
One word from each group to help you further:
- Yellow: Trend
- Green: Gene
- Blue: Swimming
- Purple: Minnie
Connections groups for today:
- Yellow: Tendency
- Green: Biological Structures
- Blue: Summer Olympic Events
- Purple: Car Brand Homophones
Full answer for Monday, December 29:
- Yellow (Tendency): Course, Direction, Tide, Trend
- Green (Biological Structures): Cell, Gene, Protein, Tissue
- Blue (Summer Olympic Events): Athletics, Equestrian, Swimming, Triathlon
- Purple (Car Brand Homophones): Infinity, Minnie, Opal, Outie
Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The biology group felt familiar to many players, while the Olympic sports were easy to spot once one event was identified.
The purple group was the trickiest, as it relied on sound-alike car brand names, which is easy to miss if you’re not listening carefully in your head. Overall, a clever and enjoyable Connections puzzle to wrap up the day.
