NYT Connections Answers (December 29): Puzzle #931 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its December 29 (Friday) challenge, and today’s grid had a smart mix of logic, biology, sports, and wordplay. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four correct groups. At first glance, many of the words felt unrelated, but once the patterns started to appear, the puzzle became very satisfying to solve.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy thinking carefully and spotting hidden links. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, here’s a clear and simple breakdown to help you understand it fully.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times, where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to divide them into four groups of four words each. Every group has one shared idea or theme. The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together but actually don’t. These are added on purpose to confuse players.

For example, words might look connected by meaning, sound, or spelling, but only one grouping is fully correct. You can make only four mistakes. Once you make the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown automatically.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

Yellow is the easiest

Green is easy

Blue is medium

Purple is the hardest

This colour system helps players understand which connections are more obvious and which ones need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 29)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Think of a development.

Green: Biology.

Blue: Find the sports.

Purple: Look for hidden cars.

Extra hints:

Every theme except purple contains a word starting with “T”.

“Infinity” and “Gene” are in different groups.

One word from each group to help you further:

Yellow: Trend

Green: Gene

Blue: Swimming

Purple: Minnie

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Tendency

Green: Biological Structures

Blue: Summer Olympic Events

Purple: Car Brand Homophones

Full answer for Monday, December 29:

Yellow (Tendency): Course, Direction, Tide, Trend

Green (Biological Structures): Cell, Gene, Protein, Tissue

Blue (Summer Olympic Events): Athletics, Equestrian, Swimming, Triathlon

Purple (Car Brand Homophones): Infinity, Minnie, Opal, Outie

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The biology group felt familiar to many players, while the Olympic sports were easy to spot once one event was identified.

The purple group was the trickiest, as it relied on sound-alike car brand names, which is easy to miss if you’re not listening carefully in your head. Overall, a clever and enjoyable Connections puzzle to wrap up the day.