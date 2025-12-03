Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, dropped its December 3 puzzle, and it gave players a good mix of easy guesses and sneaky traps. The board looked simple at first, but the hidden links were tricky enough to confuse even regular players.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a daily habit for many people who enjoy solving word patterns. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, all the hints and the full solution are right here in the easiest way to understand.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words, and you must group them into four sets of four. Every set has a hidden theme that connects the words together. The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, but they don’t; these are meant to trick players.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong guesses before the game ends. On the fourth wrong try, the answers are revealed. To help players, each group is marked with a colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

So even though the game looks simple, it really tests your observation and thinking skills every day.

Hints & Full Solution to NYT Connections (December 3)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Can you wear it?

Green: People coming together.

Blue: If you want something, you can do this.

Purple: Think of a gender.

Extra hints:

Every theme except yellow contains a word starting with “P.”

One theme contains songs.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Charm

Green: Reception

Blue: Campaign

Purple: Piano

Full Solution For December 3

Yellow (Kinds Of Jewellery): Bangle, Chain, Charm, Ring

Green (Social Gathering): Event, Function, Party, Reception

Blue (Petition (For)): Appeal, Campaign, Lobby, Press

Purple ("___ Man" Songs From The ’70s): Iron, Macho, Piano, Rocket



Today’s puzzle was interesting because many players first spotted “Party” and “Event,” which made the green group easy. But the blue group tricked a lot of people since “campaign,” “appeal,” and “lobby” also sound like normal social words.

The purple group was the real curveball because you needed to think of song titles like “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Macho Man,” and “Iron Man.” Once you spotted one song, the theme became clear. The yellow group was simple, with four jewellery items making the easiest connection today.