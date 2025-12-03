NYT Connections is a daily word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four based on a hidden theme. It's designed to test your observation and thinking skills.
NYT Connections Answers (December 3): Puzzle # 905 Made You Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections December 3 mixed jewellery, social gatherings, petitions, and ’70s “Man” songs. Get today’s hints and full solution here.
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain game, Connections, dropped its December 3 puzzle, and it gave players a good mix of easy guesses and sneaky traps. The board looked simple at first, but the hidden links were tricky enough to confuse even regular players.
Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a daily habit for many people who enjoy solving word patterns. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, don’t worry, all the hints and the full solution are right here in the easiest way to understand.
What Is Connections & How Do You Play?
Connections gives you 16 words, and you must group them into four sets of four. Every set has a hidden theme that connects the words together. The hard part is that many words look like they belong together, but they don’t; these are meant to trick players.
For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”
You get only four wrong guesses before the game ends. On the fourth wrong try, the answers are revealed. To help players, each group is marked with a colour based on difficulty:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
So even though the game looks simple, it really tests your observation and thinking skills every day.
Hints & Full Solution to NYT Connections (December 3)
Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow: Can you wear it?
- Green: People coming together.
- Blue: If you want something, you can do this.
- Purple: Think of a gender.
Extra hints:
- Every theme except yellow contains a word starting with “P.”
- One theme contains songs.
One word from each group for extra help:
- Yellow: Charm
- Green: Reception
- Blue: Campaign
- Purple: Piano
Full Solution For December 3
- Yellow (Kinds Of Jewellery): Bangle, Chain, Charm, Ring
- Green (Social Gathering): Event, Function, Party, Reception
- Blue (Petition (For)): Appeal, Campaign, Lobby, Press
- Purple ("___ Man" Songs From The ’70s): Iron, Macho, Piano, Rocket
Today’s puzzle was interesting because many players first spotted “Party” and “Event,” which made the green group easy. But the blue group tricked a lot of people since “campaign,” “appeal,” and “lobby” also sound like normal social words.
The purple group was the real curveball because you needed to think of song titles like “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Macho Man,” and “Iron Man.” Once you spotted one song, the theme became clear. The yellow group was simple, with four jewellery items making the easiest connection today.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How do I play Connections?
You are given 16 words and must find four groups of four words that share a common theme. Be careful, as some words are designed to trick you into incorrect groupings.
What are the color categories in Connections?
The groups are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for the hardest category.