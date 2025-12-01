NYT Connections Answers (December 1): Puzzle # 903 Racked Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its December 1 challenge for Monday, and it turned out to be a real brain workout. The goal, as always, was to divide 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, everything looked simple, but the puzzle was full of clever tricks that made many players doubt their guesses.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a huge fanbase that enjoys solving patterns, spotting themes, and avoiding sneaky traps. If you found today’s puzzle confusing, don’t worry, below you’ll find the hints and the full solution in a simple breakdown.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you need to group 16 words into four sets of four based on a shared connection. Every word belongs to only one group. Even though it sounds easy, the puzzle includes words that look like they fit in multiple places, which makes the game challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another classic example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” because all of them can come before the word “Figure.”

You get just four wrong tries before the game ends, and all answers get revealed automatically. To guide you a bit, each group has a colour showing how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

That mix of logic, creativity, and occasional frustration is exactly why the game is loved so much. One small mistake can change the whole board, so every guess counts.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 1)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Look for change.

Green: It concerns the shape.

Blue: Think of a famous writer.

Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

“Full moon” and “sea change” are in different groups.

There are homophones in today’s puzzle.

One word from each group to help:

Yellow: Orbit

Green: Full moon

Blue: Judgment

Purple: Sea change

Full Solution For December 1 (Puzzle #903)

Yellow (Complete Turn): Circuit, Lap, Orbit, Revolution

Green (Circular Things): Full Moon, LP, Pizza Pie, Pupil

Blue (Kafka Works): Castle, Judgment, Metamorphosis, Trial

Purple (Starting With Letter Homophones): Eye Contact, Pea Soup, Sea Change, Tea Leaves

Today’s puzzle felt fair, but it still had many traps. Words like “Circult,” “Lap,” and “Orbit” made the yellow group possible to solve early, while the blue group required knowing Kafka’s famous works.

The purple group was the trickiest because the first sounds, Eye, Pea, Sea, and Tea, were meant to fool players at first glance. The green group became clear once circular shapes were noticed. Overall, this one demanded patience and focus, but solving it was satisfying.