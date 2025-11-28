Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (November 28): Puzzle #900 Went Over Your Head? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (November 28): Puzzle #900 Went Over Your Head? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections, November 2,8 mixed words about fairness, music, and sound. Check all the hints and full solution to today’s puzzle here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ word game, Connections, dropped its November 28 puzzle today, and it was a fun mix of logic, sound, and a touch of music. Players had to sort 16 tricky words into four secret groups. While it looked simple, the game had plenty of misleading links that made it tough. 

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a go-to challenge for fans who love pattern spotting and smart wordplay. If you couldn’t finish today’s puzzle, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times. You get 16 words on a board, and your task is to sort them into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme. But here’s the catch: some words look like they belong together when they don’t. These red herrings make the game tricky.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or take “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make only four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct groups appear. Each set is colour-coded based on difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Connections is short, smart, and addictive; that’s what makes it so popular.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 28)

Here are your official hints for today’s Connections puzzle:

  • Yellow: This is a very “correct” theme.
  • Green: This theme concerns the results of a battle.
  • Blue: You’ll need these to play a certain kind of music.
  • Purple: Think about pronunciation.

Extra hints:

  • “Right” and “Best” are in different groups.
  • “Rhythm” and “Beat” are in different groups.

If you want a small nudge, here’s one word from each group:

  • Yellow: Right
  • Green: Take
  • Blue: String
  • Purple: Loudness

Full Solution For November 28 (Puzzle #900)

  • Yellow (Fitting): Fair, Just, Proper, Right
  • Green (Achieve Victory Over): Beat, Best, Take, Worst
  • Blue (Parts Of An Electric Guitar): Fret, Peg, Pickup, String
  • Purple (Phonetic Elements Of Speech): Intonation, Loudness, Rhythm, Stress

Today’s puzzle was full of clever tricks. The “correct” words like fair and right made the yellow group easier, but the green one, about victory, confused many players because “beat” and “best” sounded like they could belong elsewhere.

The blue theme tested music lovers who knew guitar parts, while the purple theme required thinking about sounds and pronunciation. It was a perfect mix of language and music, making today’s puzzle both fun and challenging.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
