NYT Connections Answers (November 28): Puzzle #900 Went Over Your Head? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ word game, Connections, dropped its November 28 puzzle today, and it was a fun mix of logic, sound, and a touch of music. Players had to sort 16 tricky words into four secret groups. While it looked simple, the game had plenty of misleading links that made it tough.

Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a go-to challenge for fans who love pattern spotting and smart wordplay. If you couldn’t finish today’s puzzle, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times. You get 16 words on a board, and your task is to sort them into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme. But here’s the catch: some words look like they belong together when they don’t. These red herrings make the game tricky.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or take “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make only four wrong guesses. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct groups appear. Each set is colour-coded based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections is short, smart, and addictive; that’s what makes it so popular.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 28)

Here are your official hints for today’s Connections puzzle:

Yellow: This is a very “correct” theme.

Green: This theme concerns the results of a battle.

Blue: You’ll need these to play a certain kind of music.

Purple: Think about pronunciation.

Extra hints:

“Right” and “Best” are in different groups.

“Rhythm” and “Beat” are in different groups.

If you want a small nudge, here’s one word from each group:

Yellow: Right

Green: Take

Blue: String

Purple: Loudness

Full Solution For November 28 (Puzzle #900)

Yellow (Fitting): Fair, Just, Proper, Right

Green (Achieve Victory Over): Beat, Best, Take, Worst

Blue (Parts Of An Electric Guitar): Fret, Peg, Pickup, String

Purple (Phonetic Elements Of Speech): Intonation, Loudness, Rhythm, Stress



Today’s puzzle was full of clever tricks. The “correct” words like fair and right made the yellow group easier, but the green one, about victory, confused many players because “beat” and “best” sounded like they could belong elsewhere.

The blue theme tested music lovers who knew guitar parts, while the purple theme required thinking about sounds and pronunciation. It was a perfect mix of language and music, making today’s puzzle both fun and challenging.