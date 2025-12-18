Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (December 18): Deluded By Puzzle #920? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections December 18 puzzle mixed wishful thinking, heroes, crafts, and social themes. See today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back with its Thursday, December 18 challenge, and today’s grid was all about imagination, heroes, crafts, and social ideas. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four correct groups. While some links felt obvious, others were carefully placed to confuse you. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for players who enjoy spotting patterns and thinking a little differently. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and easy breakdown with hints and the final answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game by the New York Times where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one clear theme. Sounds easy, right? The tricky part is that many words look like they belong together, but only one combination is correct.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to the Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers appear. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

This colour system helps players understand which links should be easier to spot and which ones need deeper thinking.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 18)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: For example, when you imagine yourself on holiday.
  • Green: It’s the opposite of a villain.
  • Blue: Used in crafting.
  • Purple: Add something akin to “community”.

Extra hints:

  • “Glitter” and “star” are in different themes.
  • “Principal” and “worker” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Fancy
  • Green: Hero
  • Blue: Glitter
  • Purple: Security

Full Solution For Wordle (December 18)

  • Yellow (Bit Of Wishful Thinking): Daydream, Fancy, Fantasy, Illusion
  • Green (Protagonist): Hero, Lead, Principal, Star
  • Blue (Component Of An Arts And Crafts Project): Felt, Glitter, Pipe Cleaner, Pompom
  • Purple (Social ___): Butterfly, Media, Security, Worker

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The yellow group stood out once words like “fantasy” and “daydream” clicked together. The green group was straightforward if you focused on story roles instead of job titles. 

The blue group was a fun one, especially for anyone who remembers school craft projects. The purple group was the trickiest, as you had to think about words that commonly follow “social.” Overall, a clever and enjoyable puzzle that made players slow down and think carefully.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
