NYT Connections Answers (December 16): Stuck At Puzzle #918? Check Hints, & Solution

HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (December 16): Stuck At Puzzle #918? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 16 puzzle mixed dances, family words, movies, and tricky starts. Check hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, December 16 puzzle, and this one had a nice mix of fun and thinking. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to spot, while others needed a slower look. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with new word tricks and smart patterns. 

If today’s puzzle felt confusing at first, here is a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from the New York Times. You are given 16 words, and your goal is to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

The hard part is that many words look like they belong together but don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you. For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

This mix of limits and tricks is what makes Connections both fun and frustrating.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 16)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Do you like to dance?
  • Green: Think of the kids.
  • Blue: They’re movies.
  • Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except blue has a word starting with “B”.
  • “Drumroll” and “Spellbound” are not in the same group.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Bolero
  • Green: Posterity
  • Blue: Spellbound
  • Purple: Chimera

Full Solution For Tuesday, December 16

  • Yellow (Dances): Bolero, Foxtrot, Mambo, Quickstep
  • Green (Descendants): Brood, Family, Offspring, Posterity
  • Blue (Hitchcock Movies): Lifeboat, Rope, Spellbound, Suspicion
  • Purple (Starting With Percussion Instruments): Bellhop, Chimera, Drumroll, Rattlesnake

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The dance words were easy to spot for many players. The descendants group also made sense once “family” and “offspring” stood out. 

The blue group needed movie knowledge, while the purple group was the trickiest, as players had to focus only on how the words started. Overall, a smart and enjoyable Connections puzzle.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections game?

The goal is to divide 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme or idea.

How many wrong guesses are allowed in Connections?

You are allowed only four wrong guesses. The game ends and the answers are revealed after the fourth mistake.

What do the different colored groups represent in Connections?

The colors indicate the difficulty of the groups: Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple as the hardest.

