NYT Connections Answers (December 16): Stuck At Puzzle #918? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, December 16 puzzle, and this one had a nice mix of fun and thinking. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to spot, while others needed a slower look. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back with new word tricks and smart patterns.

If today’s puzzle felt confusing at first, here is a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from the New York Times. You are given 16 words, and your goal is to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

The hard part is that many words look like they belong together but don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you. For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all belong to Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You get only four wrong guesses. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

This mix of limits and tricks is what makes Connections both fun and frustrating.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 16)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: Do you like to dance?

Green: Think of the kids.

Blue: They’re movies.

Purple: Focus on the first part.

Extra hints:

Every theme except blue has a word starting with “B”.

“Drumroll” and “Spellbound” are not in the same group.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Bolero

Green: Posterity

Blue: Spellbound

Purple: Chimera

Full Solution For Tuesday, December 16

Yellow (Dances): Bolero, Foxtrot, Mambo, Quickstep

Green (Descendants): Brood, Family, Offspring, Posterity

Blue (Hitchcock Movies): Lifeboat, Rope, Spellbound, Suspicion

Purple (Starting With Percussion Instruments): Bellhop, Chimera, Drumroll, Rattlesnake

Today’s puzzle was nicely balanced. The dance words were easy to spot for many players. The descendants group also made sense once “family” and “offspring” stood out.

The blue group needed movie knowledge, while the purple group was the trickiest, as players had to focus only on how the words started. Overall, a smart and enjoyable Connections puzzle.