NYT Connections Answers (December 17): Bamboozled By Puzzle #919? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (December 17): Bamboozled By Puzzle #919? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections December 17 puzzle mixed boats, cars, and tricky word links. See all hints and today’s full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another tricky puzzle for Wednesday, December 17. As usual, players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, the words looked simple, but the real challenge was spotting the correct links. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players hooked with smart twists and sneaky traps. 

If today’s puzzle confused you or made you pause for a while, here’s a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one common idea or theme. The problem is that many words seem to fit together, even when they don’t. These are added on purpose to trick you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong attempts. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also comes with a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

The game looks short, but it really tests how carefully you think about words.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 17)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: It can cross a river.
  • Green: You can do this with a patch of earth.
  • Blue: Look for cars.
  • Purple: Subtract something.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme has at least two five-letter words.
  • “Plane” and “pilot” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Kayak
  • Green: Plane
  • Blue: Civic
  • Purple: Fluke

Connections groups for today:

    • Yellow: Human-powered Watercraft
    • Green: Flush
    • Blue: Honda Models

 

  • Purple: Biblical Figures Plus Starting Letter

 

Full Solution For Wednesday, 17th December

  • Yellow (Human-powered Watercraft): Dugout, Kayak, Raft, Shell
  • Green (Flush): Even, Flat, Level, Plane
  • Blue (Honda Models): Accord, Civic, Odyssey, Pilot
  • Purple (Biblical Figures Plus Starting Letter): Fluke, Label, Madam, Truth

This puzzle had a good mix of simple and tricky ideas. The watercraft group was easy once “kayak” stood out. The Honda car models were also clear if you know cars. The green group needed some thinking, as words like “flat” and “plane” can confuse players. The purple group was the hardest, mixing word meaning with starting letters. Overall, it was a smart and balanced Connections puzzle.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
