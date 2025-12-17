NYT Connections Answers (December 17): Bamboozled By Puzzle #919? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with another tricky puzzle for Wednesday, December 17. As usual, players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, the words looked simple, but the real challenge was spotting the correct links. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players hooked with smart twists and sneaky traps.

If today’s puzzle confused you or made you pause for a while, here’s a clear and simple breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares one common idea or theme. The problem is that many words seem to fit together, even when they don’t. These are added on purpose to trick you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong attempts. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown. Each group also comes with a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game looks short, but it really tests how carefully you think about words.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (December 17)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: It can cross a river.

Green: You can do this with a patch of earth.

Blue: Look for cars.

Purple: Subtract something.

Extra hints:

Every theme has at least two five-letter words.

“Plane” and “pilot” are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Kayak

Green: Plane

Blue: Civic

Purple: Fluke

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Human-powered Watercraft



Green: Flush



Blue: Honda Models

Purple: Biblical Figures Plus Starting Letter

Full Solution For Wednesday, 17th December

Yellow (Human-powered Watercraft): Dugout, Kayak, Raft, Shell

Green (Flush): Even, Flat, Level, Plane

Blue (Honda Models): Accord, Civic, Odyssey, Pilot

Purple (Biblical Figures Plus Starting Letter): Fluke, Label, Madam, Truth



This puzzle had a good mix of simple and tricky ideas. The watercraft group was easy once “kayak” stood out. The Honda car models were also clear if you know cars. The green group needed some thinking, as words like “flat” and “plane” can confuse players. The purple group was the hardest, mixing word meaning with starting letters. Overall, it was a smart and balanced Connections puzzle.